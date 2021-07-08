Lucknow University releases exam schedule for UG, PG courses

The University of Lucknow has released the exam dates for various courses including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The exam schedule can be check at the official website at http://www.lkouniv.ac.in. The exams will begin in the last week of July and will be held till the second week of September. The BEd first semester examinations will also begin on July 24.

The varsity has also permitted the students to return to the campus one week prior to the commencement of the exams. Those who have exams from July 15 can join the hostels from July 10.

The MA English fourth-semester exams will be held from July 24 to 29 between 2 pm and 3 pm. The fourth-semester exams of the master’s of social work (MSW) will be conducted from July 24 to August 3. The fourth-semester exams for both MA economics and BA Hons economics will be held from 2 to 3 pm starting on July 30 onwards.

The fourth-semester exams of BEd (new course) will be on July 27 from 8 to 9 am. The PG Diploma in Social Duty and Human Rights second-semester exams will be conducted from August 2 to 9. BBA Tourism fourth semester Old Course) exams will be held from July 20. Fourth-semester exams of master of tourism and travel management will be from July 23 to 29, from 2 to 3 pm