scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Lucknow University releases exam schedule for UG, PG courses

The varsity has also permitted the students to return to the campus one week prior to the commencement of the exams. Those who have exams from July 15 can join the hostels from July 10. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 11:54:43 am
lucknow university exam dates, exam, exam dates, lucknow university ug examsLucknow University will conduct UG, PG exams from last week of July till the second week of September. File.

The University of Lucknow has released the exam dates for various courses including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The exam schedule can be check at the official website at http://www.lkouniv.ac.in. The exams will begin in the last week of July and will be held till the second week of September. The BEd first semester examinations will also begin on July 24.

The varsity has also permitted the students to return to the campus one week prior to the commencement of the exams. Those who have exams from July 15 can join the hostels from July 10.

The MA English fourth-semester exams will be held from July 24 to 29 between 2 pm and 3 pm. The fourth-semester exams of the master’s of social work (MSW) will be conducted from July 24 to August 3. The fourth-semester exams for both MA economics and BA Hons economics will be held from 2 to 3 pm starting on July 30 onwards.

Read | DU admissions: 1,324 overseas applications received for 2021-22 session

The fourth-semester exams of BEd (new course) will be on July 27 from 8 to 9 am. The PG Diploma in Social Duty and Human Rights second-semester exams will be conducted from August 2 to 9. BBA Tourism fourth semester Old Course) exams will be held from July 20. Fourth-semester exams of master of tourism and travel management will be from July 23 to 29, from 2 to 3 pm

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement