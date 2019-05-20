Toggle Menu
Lucknow University rank list released: Check counselling, seat allotment and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/lucknow-university-rank-list-released-check-counselling-seat-allotment-lkouniv-ac-in-5738672/

Lucknow University rank list released: Check counselling, seat allotment and other details

Lucknow University rank list 2019: Students will have to apply online for counselling which has begun already. Candidates will have to pay Rs 3200 as an advance fee, in case a candidate fails to get the seat, their fee will be refunded.

lucknow university, lucknow university admission, lkouniv.ac.in, lucknow university rank list, university of lucknow counselling, education news
Lucknow University (File Photo)

Lucknow university rank list 2019: The University of Lucknow has released the list of selected candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the management stream. The candidates who have applied can check their score at lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted based on the rank list will now be eligible for the counselling process. Students will have to apply online for counselling which has begun already. Candidates will have to pay Rs 3,200 as an advance fee, in case a candidate fails to get the seat, their fee will be refunded.

Read| Top colleges, universities to apply at

Lucknow university rank list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘overall merit list, counselling details for UG, PG management and B.El.Ed programmes’ under ‘current events’ section
Step 3: Click on ‘overall merit list’
Step 4: Click on the course you applied for
Step 5: A PDF will open in new tab, check result

Candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to download provisional allotment cum confirmation letter through the Lucknow University website after paying the balance amount of fee. Those who have not been allotted their first preference can opt for upgradation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BSE Odisha Board 10th results 2019 to be announced tomorrow
2 NTA AIAPGET 2019: Applications open for Ayush courses; check eligibility, how to apply, exam pattern
3 HSCAP Kerala Plus one allotment result 2019 declared: First list released, how to check