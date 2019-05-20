Lucknow University rank list released: Check counselling, seat allotment and other details

Lucknow university rank list 2019: The University of Lucknow has released the list of selected candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the management stream. The candidates who have applied can check their score at lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted based on the rank list will now be eligible for the counselling process. Students will have to apply online for counselling which has begun already. Candidates will have to pay Rs 3,200 as an advance fee, in case a candidate fails to get the seat, their fee will be refunded.

Lucknow university rank list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘overall merit list, counselling details for UG, PG management and B.El.Ed programmes’ under ‘current events’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘overall merit list’

Step 4: Click on the course you applied for

Step 5: A PDF will open in new tab, check result

Candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to download provisional allotment cum confirmation letter through the Lucknow University website after paying the balance amount of fee. Those who have not been allotted their first preference can opt for upgradation.