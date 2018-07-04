Lucknow University: Denied admission in PG, students protest on campus

Lucknow University Lucknow University

TWO STUDENTS of Lucknow University (LU) are on a hunger strike since Monday claiming that they and 25 others were denied admission to postgraduate courses for protesting against the authorities and waving black flags at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy last year.

LU authorities have denied the allegation, stating that the undergraduate students were denied admission because some of them had been expelled while others had made “commitments” that they won’t apply for any course in the university if allowed to sit for the finals of their ongoing courses to avoid expulsion.

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha leader Pooja Shukla and NSUI leader Gaurav Tripathi and about 40 members of other outfits are organising the sit-in on varsity premises.

“Most of these 25 students have raised their voices against the university administration. I am personally being targeted for waving black flags at the convoy of the chief minister outside the campus in June last year. All of us sat for the entrance exams, but our results were stayed,” said Shukla. “I agree that some of these students were expelled, but every expulsion has a time limit. On the alleged commitments made by some of the students…there must be some written proof with their signatures on it. The university should make that public.”

The university’s PRO Professor N K Pandey said, “Some of these students have already been expelled Some were involved in activities of indiscipline. Others were going to be expelled in the past, but were allowed to complete their ongoing degrees on the commitment that they would not apply for any course in the university. We are going by the rules and the students on strike are unnecessarily making the issue political.”

