Lucknow University awarded A++ grade by NAAC

Updated: July 27, 2022 9:18:17 am
The University of Lucknow has been awarded the A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) after their three-day visit concluded on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said with the A++ grade, the university joined the ranks of the best higher educational institutions in the country.
Congratulating all members of the university, Rai said, “The successful NAAC visit was only possible due to the unwavering support, constant cooperation and display of excellent work ethic by every single member of the university before, during and after the visit.”
An official said the last NAAC assessment occurred in 2014 when the university was given a B+ grade. The V-C credited the university’s success to the guidance and leadership of Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel.
Subscriber Only Stories
He also extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers.
Coordinator for the NAAC professor Geetanjali Mishra, who was also present at the press conference, said, “The University of Lucknow is the first ever university in Uttar Pradesh to obtain the highest grade of A++ awarded by NAAC. With this grade, the university joins the list of the 28 higher educational institutions with an A++ grade in the country.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the university and the people of the state for the achievement. “It is a proud moment for the state’s people and this will inspire other universities to get the highest rating by NAAC,” said the CM.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre's 25-year plan
‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’Premium
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
‘Operating with increased intensity’: Zuckerberg leads Meta into next phase
Mumbai News Live: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62
Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda
Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man
UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air
While You Were Asleep: Kent in command over Lancashire in County, England reach Women’s Euro final, Atalanta defender Palomino gets suspended
‘There’s a difference between being emotional and being sentimental’: Kriti Sanon
Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held
Trump hints at 2024 presidential bid in Washington address