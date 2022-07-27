scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Lucknow University awarded A++ grade by NAAC

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said with the A++ grade, the university joined the ranks of the best higher educational institutions in the country.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: July 27, 2022 9:18:17 am
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the university and the people of the state for the achievement. (File Photo)

The University of Lucknow has been awarded the A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) after their three-day visit concluded on Saturday.

Congratulating all members of the university, Rai said, “The successful NAAC visit was only possible due to the unwavering support, constant cooperation and display of excellent work ethic by every single member of the university before, during and after the visit.”

An official said the last NAAC assessment occurred in 2014 when the university was given a B+ grade. The V-C credited the university’s success to the guidance and leadership of Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel.

He also extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers.

Coordinator for the NAAC professor Geetanjali Mishra, who was also present at the press conference, said, “The University of Lucknow is the first ever university in Uttar Pradesh to obtain the highest grade of A++ awarded by NAAC. With this grade, the university joins the list of the 28 higher educational institutions with an A++ grade in the country.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the university and the people of the state for the achievement. “It is a proud moment for the state’s people and this will inspire other universities to get the highest rating by NAAC,” said the CM.

