Coronavirus outbreak: Lucknow University asks students to maintain distance in exam halls

Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (retd) A K Mishra asked students to practice social distancing. File Photo Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (retd) A K Mishra asked students to practice social distancing. File Photo

Ahead of examinations beginning Monday, the Lucknow University has directed candidates to maintain distance among themselves in exam halls in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In an office memorandum issued on Saturday, Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (retd) A K Mishra also asked students to practice social distancing.

LIVE UPDATES | ‘Prepare but don’t panic’ has been India’s guiding mantra, PM Modi tells SAARC leaders

“At least one metre distance must be maintained between two examinees,” he said. Symptomatic candidates will be made to sit in isolation rooms, the memorandum said. All schools and colleges in the state where examinations are not on are closed till March 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.