Sunday, March 15, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Lucknow University asks students to maintain distance in exam halls

All schools and colleges in the state where examinations are not on are closed till March 22

By: PTI | Lucknow | Updated: March 15, 2020 5:53:31 pm
Coronavirus outbreak Lucknow University Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (retd) A K Mishra asked students to practice social distancing. File Photo

Ahead of examinations beginning Monday, the Lucknow University has directed candidates to maintain distance among themselves in exam halls in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In an office memorandum issued on Saturday, Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (retd) A K Mishra also asked students to practice social distancing.

“At least one metre distance must be maintained between two examinees,” he said. Symptomatic candidates will be made to sit in isolation rooms, the memorandum said. All schools and colleges in the state where examinations are not on are closed till March 22.

