Lucknow University announces summer vacation till May 15

The Lucknow University has announced summer vacation till May 15 due to spike in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The varsity in a statement said that the summer vacation is effective from May 1 and all the affiliated colleges will remain closed during this time.

Besides, the campus will remain closed for all the students, faculty, staff and officers. The online classes will remain suspended till May 15.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow University has published the result of the third semester results for BCom and BA honours in Ancient Indian History, Economics and fifth semester English results.

Today is also the last date for applying for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD courses in the Lucknow University.

Most universities have either preponed summer vacations or have deferred their final year exams. Delhi University, for instance, has postponed their final year exams for two weeks due to pandemic.