Lucknow University admissions 2019: Applications process begins, how to apply

Lucknow University admissions 2019: The University of Lucknow has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses at its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Online application procedure has started and will conclude on April 15, 2019 (without late fee) while candidates can submit applications till April 20, 2019, with late fee payment.

The entrance exam for undergraduate courses will be conducted from April 25 to May 1, 2019 and for postgraduate courses, the exam will be held from May 8 to 15, 2019.

Lucknow University admissions 2019: Test scheduled

Lucknow University admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the type of programme you wish to apply under ‘admissions’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Read instructions, click ‘I agree’ and ‘proceed’

Step 6: Fill details, register

Step 7: Log-in using registered id

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

Lucknow University admission 2019: Documents needed

Caste certificate

Income Certificate

Education Qualification certificates

Signature and photograph

Lucknow University admission 2109: Fee

For undergraduate courses, candidates will have to pay Rs 800 and SC, ST candidates will have to pay rs 400 as application fee.

For postgraduate courses, candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 and those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

An additional and non-refundable late fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable for candidates as a late fee, if they register after April 15, 2019.