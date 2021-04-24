LSAT to held in multiple slots starting from May 29, registration date extended

More than 5,000 students have already registered for the LSAT—India in 2021.(Representational image)

Due to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and other state level examinations, LSAC Global today announced the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting May 29.

“Earlier this year, we scheduled an additional administration of the LSAT—India in March to avoid a conflict with the Board exams,” said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, vice president of LSAC. “Because our exam is administered online and at home, the LSAT—India has more flexibility. Thus, we can offer aspirants an option to concentrate on one exam that will enable them to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without having to worry about other tests.”

Due to the pandemic, the LSAT—India has been administered through an online test delivery system utilising artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format enables students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption.

Because the exam date has been moved, registration for the LSAT—India will now close on May 14. More than 5,000 students have registered for the entrance test.

The LSAT—India score is used by many top law colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admission to their law programmes.