LSAT-India to be held on June 2

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2019) is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019. The candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so through the official website-pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

Candidates who clear LSAT will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law at various law colleges across India. There are over 80 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions.

Exam pattern: The exam will be divided into four sections — for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension — which will contain 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section. Most of the information you will require are available on the LSAT India website

LSAT-India 2019: How to apply

– Go to the official website for LSAT (pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia)

– Click on the tab that says “Registrations open”

– Register to the site, login and fill in your details in the fields provided

– Submit your application form and save a copy for further reference.

LSAT-India is one of the leading entrance tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law programs in India. More than 50 law schools accept LSAT-India scores as one of their admissions criteria. Pearson VUE delivers the exam in collaboration with the United States based Law School Admission Council (LSAC). Law aspirants can prepare for the test using the material that is available free to download from the LSAT India website.