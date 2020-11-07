LSAT India 2021 from May 10, applications open for law aspirants

LSAT to be held in multiple shifts and days. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar/ Representational)

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will hold LSAT 2021 in India over two weeks starting from May 10. The exam will be held online and students will be able to take the law entrance test from their respective homes. The move has been initiated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LSAT-India will be administered through artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test. The LSAT-India will be delivered on several days and slots to accommodate a large number of test-takers. Students can register for the LSAT-India 2021 at discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. Students who register prior to January 15 will have to pay a special early-bird price of Rs 3,499. Students who register after January 15 will pay the standard price of Rs 3,799.

The detailed schedule and instructions on how to take the online test will be released after the registration is over. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. Applicants can prepare for the test using the material that is free to download from the discover law website.

Kellye Testy, LSAC’s president and CEO said, “We are committed to ensuring that students can pursue their educational goals despite the ongoing pandemic. We made the switch from the traditional paper-and-pencil test to an online in-home test last spring in response to the COVID-19 emergency. Thousands of students successfully took the online 2020 LSAT—India this summer, and we are using that experience to make the 2021 LSAT—India even better for students. The LSAT—India is accepted by a large and growing number of top law schools all across India, so it is a great choice for students who want to maximize their law school opportunities.”

LSAC will also host a series of webinars featuring top Indian and international legal education leaders and students who took the LSAT—India in previous years as part of their law school admission process. The first webinar “Global Perspectives in Law: From India and Beyond” will be scheduled on November 17. The webinars aim to help parents and students understand the benefits of global legal education and to highlight the academic and professional opportunities available to students, the LSAC claims

