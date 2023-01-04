LSAT-India January 2023 registration deadline announced

LSAT-India January 2023: Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today announced January 11, 2023 as the last date to apply for the LSAT-India January 2023 exam. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the website pearsonvueindia.com

LSAT-India test will be offered twice in 2023, once in January and then in June. The January test is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023 in multiple slots.

LSAT-India January 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the website pearsonvueindia.com

Step 2: If you are a first time user of the website then create a new account by providing credentials like name, country, number and city name otherwise login into your previous account

Step 3: Once the account is created you will be directed to the home page where you have to complete your candidate’s profile by providing information like date of birth and gender.

Step 4: Select the apply now tab on the screen

Step 5: Fill in the important documents and pay the registration fees

The registration fees for the test is INR 3,999. LSAT—India is a law entrance exam used by various law colleges in India for both the Under-Graduate and Post Graduate programmes. LSAT—India consists of a total of 92 questions to be answered in 2 hours 20 minutes.

The advantage of taking LSAT-India exam in January is that the success in January test will secure class 12 students’ seat in various law colleges even before they complete class 12. Every year the entrance test is conducted by Pearson VUE.