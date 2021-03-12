LSAT-India 2021 March attempt registration to end soon, check exam dates

LSAT-India March 2021: The application process for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2021) March attempt will be closed on March 14. The candidates can apply through the website- discoverlaw.in/lsat-india. The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will hold LSAT 2021 in India on March 25 for CBSE aspirants who wishes to appear before their board exams, scheduled from May 4.

Meanwhile, LSAT will be conducted over several days and time slots starting June 14. The law school admission test was earlier scheduled from May 10 to June 14. The application process for the June attempt will be closed on June 4.

The exam will be divided into four sections — for analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension — which will contain 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section.

The candidates who clear LSAT will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law at various law colleges across India. There are over 50 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions.