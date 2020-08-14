LSAT-India 2020 result declared, check direct link

LSAT-India result 2020 available at discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. Representational image/ file

LSAT-India result 2020: The results of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT—India 2020) has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

The law school entrance exam was earlier postponed, and was held on June 14. The reasoning-based test is established as one of the leading law tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions in the country and more than 50 law colleges accept LSAT—India scores as one of their admissions criteria.

LSAT-India result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website pearsonvueindia.com/ lsatindia

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was divided into four sections — for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension — which contain 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section.

The LSAT—India exam, offered by the global Law School Admission Council (LSAC), assesses the critical thinking, logical reasoning and problem-solving skills that are key to success for studying law. This test does not cover subjects such as Mathematics or General Knowledge

