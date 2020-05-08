LSAT-India 2020 goes online, students can take exam from home

LSAT-India to be held online for the first time (Image Source: LSAT website) LSAT-India to be held online for the first time (Image Source: LSAT website)

LSAT-India 2020: The Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2020) will be conducted online this year and students will be allowed to appear for the test from their homes. Candidates will be monitored through AI-enabled remote-proctors. The law entrance exam will be conducted from June 14. It is a paper-pen based test and the change has been made to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The AI-assisted remote-proctoring will include recording of the candidates’ exam for review to protecting the integrity of the exam process. The exam is conducted by the US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC). Earlier, GMAC had announced to conduct the management entrance test GMAT in a similar format.

“In an unprecedented technological development, the US-based The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has decided to administer the 2020 LSAT—India entrance examination online for the first time ever, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the LSAC said in an official statement.

The registration deadline for LSAT-India has also been extended to May 22, the candidates can apply through the website- discoverlaw.in/lsat-india.

The candidates who clear LSAT will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law at various law colleges across India. There are over 50 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions.

The exam will be divided into four sections — for analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension — which will contain 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section.

