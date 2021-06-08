LSAT 2021 results to release in June

The results of the test will be declared in the third week of June. (Representational image)

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today announced the completion of the Law School Administration Test (LSAT) India 2021. The test was conducted online with remote proctoring and was administered in multiple slots from May 29 till June 5. The results of the test will be declared in the third week of June.

Due to the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the LSAC decided to conduct the LSAT online and developed an appropriate format with remote proctoring for the same. More than 5200 law school aspirants attempted the test, and in combination with the number of students the test was administered to in March, 7602 students attempted the LSAT in 2021. There were no technical difficulties or interruptions reported by candidates during the test.

The LSAC decided to conduct the LSAT online so as to prevent interruptions in the admissions process for law colleges. As a result, 30 law schools in India are accepting LSAT scores for admissions. The registrations for the test were closed on May 16.

“Successful completion of LSAT—India 2021 in these tumultuous times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year,” said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, LSAC Vice President.