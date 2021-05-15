LSAT 2021 registration to close on May 16

Due to the pandemic, the LSAT—India has been administered through an online test delivery system. (File, Representational)

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today announced that it has extended registration for the LSAT—India 2021 to May 16. The exam will be held on May 29.

Recently, the LSAC Global announced due to the uncertainty of the testing dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they would conduct the LSAT—India 2021 in May so that aspiring law college students could continue their law school admission process without interruptions. As a result, a total of 30 top law colleges in India are accepting LSAT—India 2021 scores as part of the admission criteria.

Read | Are remote proctored exams most viable way of assessment amid COVID; experts weigh in

The LSAT—India 2021 is administered in an online, remotely proctored format which means the aspirants can appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes.

We felt very strongly that regardless of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID emergency, students needed a path to continue their law school application process. The fact that we are able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, enables students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the start of the academic year,” said LSAC vice president Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.