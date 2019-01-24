LSAT 2019: Online application process begins; check exam dates, paper pattern

LSAT 2019: The online application process for Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2019) June and July session has been started. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, lsac.org. The examinations will be conducted on June 3, July 15, 2019.

Candidates who clear LSAT will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law at various law colleges across India. There are over 80 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions. The exam is conducted in collaboration with the US-based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC).

LSAT 2019: Important dates

Examinations: June 3, July 15, 2019

Exam pattern: The exam will be divided into four sections— for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension— which will contain 24 question each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section. Most of the information you will require are available on the LSAT India website

LSAT 2019: How to apply

– Go to the official website for LSAT as mentioned above

– Click on the tab that says “Registrations open”

– Register to the site, login and fill in your details in the fields provided

– Submit your application form and save a copy for further reference.