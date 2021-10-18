LSAC to administer LSAT India 2022 for law school aspirants

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced plans to administer the LSAT—India 2022 in two cycles using the online proctored format that will allow law school aspirants to take the test safely, from the convenience of their own homes. The first administration of the test will be conducted on January 15, 2022 and the second administration would be over a five-day period, starting May 9, 2022 to accommodate the larger number of anticipated test takers.

Registration for the LSAT India 2022 will open on October 18, 2021. Students can register for the LSAT—India 2022 by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. Students who register before December 15, 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of Rs 3499.

Students who register on or after December 15, 2021 will pay the standard price of Rs 3799.

Read | IIM Indore introduces online executive programme in strategic sales management

After the closure of the registration period, candidates will receive scheduling details and instructions on how to take the online test to ensure a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online LSAT—India in the weeks ahead.

“The administration of LSAT India test in January would help aspirants prepare for the exam in-depth, as there would be no burden of other exams. With two opportunities to score well in the LSAT—India 2022, aspirants will be able to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without worrying about other tests,” Abdul-Kareem LSAC’s Vice President said.