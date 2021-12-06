LSAC to offer over 50 scholarships for LSAT-India 2022 aspirants

LSAC Global – the Indian subsidiary of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced that it will award 53 merit scholarships and 3 essay scholarships for students who take the LSAT-India 2022, which is to be administered in January and May 2022.

LSAC Global will award the topper scholarships to those students who achieve high scores in the LSAT—India this year. This year LSAC Global has increased the number of scholarships for the high scorers of the LSAT-India 2022 exam, who seek admission into various law Programmes at an LSAC Law Alliance college.

The top 50 LSAT—India scorers who wish to take admission into the undergraduate programme at an LSAC Global Law Alliance college shall be eligible to receive 50 scholarships amounting to topper (Rs 2 lakh), second-highest scorer (Rs 1 lakh), third-highest scorer (Rs 1 lakh), fourth and fifth-highest scorer (Rs 50,000 each), sixth to twenty fifth-highest scorers (Rs 25,000 each) and twenty-fifth to fiftieth highest scorer (Rs 15,000 each)

Additionally, the top 3 LSAT—India scorers, who wish to take admission into the Post-graduate programme will be eligible to receive scholarships. The Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship is based on an essay competition. This year’s topic is “The impact of Social Media – Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?”. Students need to write an essay arguing for or against the topic and send in their entry by 6 May 2022 at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org. The essay competition is applicable only for LSAT-India candidates applying to a full-time five-year law programme at an LSAC Global Law Alliance College.

Each essay will be judged based on originality, relevance to topic, comprehensiveness, structure, analysis, understanding, interpretation and conclusions regarding diversity in the legal profession. The esteemed judges would be drawn from the legal fraternity represented by law practitioners, academia and policymakers.

The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding/hostel fees for the first year of a five-year law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college. For more information, terms and conditions of these scholarships, please visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities.