LSAC Global announces results of LSAT-India 2021

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the successful completion of the administration of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT)-India 2021 today along with the scores of test-takers. This has marked as a new exemplar for law college entrance examinations in India by administering two separate sessions of the LSAT, 2021.

The first administration of the LSAT-India held on March 25 and the results for it were declared in April 2021. The second administration of the test was taken between May 29 to June 5, 2021. It was earlier announced that the results for the second administration will be announced in the third week of June. A total of 21 students who topped the exam across both March and May administration.

It has made it possible for aspirants to go on for the test despite the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic posed. Due to the ongoing situation of the pandemic and keeping the health and safety of students in mind, LSAC developed an online, remotely proctored format to take the LSAT-India,, 2021 and no technical difficulties were reported during the conduction of the test. As the test scores have been released, the further admission process will start.

Read | Are remote proctored exams most viable way of assessment amid COVID; experts weigh in

LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem said that the successful completion of the test has put an end to the anxiety of the students regarding the uncertainty of admission for the coming year in these challenging times due to the pandemic.

Scholarship Announcements-

Now the test scores have been released, the winners of the topper’s scholarship and Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice scholarship will be announced in the next two weeks. LSAC Global will be awarding the toppers’ scholarship of up to Rs 4 lakhs to the candidate who achieved the highest result among all the other candidates and appeared for the LSAT-India, 2021 in the undergraduate group in either one of the administrations and takes admission into one of the LSAC Global Alliance Colleges.

The second scholarship, Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice scholarship of up to Rs 4 lakh will be awarded to the test taker who sent in the winning entry out of 250 entries in total that were received for the essay competition.