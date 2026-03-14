LPG shortage forces menu changes at IIT Bombay hostels

Citing war linked supply strain, institute curbs high energy cooking items; fried dishes, extra non veg items removed

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 12:10 PM IST
LPG fuel crises hits IIT BombayLPG fuel crises hits IIT Bombay (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shortage of LPG cylinders triggered by the global conflict has forced changes to hostel mess menus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. In a message to students informing about the modifications to the menu, the mess council said revised menus will be implemented from March 14.

Under the changes, only one vegetarian dish will be served during meals and no additional non vegetarian item will be provided. Fried and boiled items have been removed from the menu, while desserts at dinner will be replaced with milkshakes or ice cream. Milk will be served either normal or cold and fruits will be served during lunch and dinner.

The email notification sent to students informing about the changes states, “Due to the ongoing LPG shortage arising from the current war situation, there is a need to minimise LPG consumption in the mess. In order to reduce the burden on the already stressed LPG stock available in the country, certain high energy consuming food items have been temporarily removed or modified in the mess menu.” It also states that the matter of compensating for the reduced items and further adjustment in the menu will be discussed in the upcoming Mess Committee Meeting.

Stating that this is a precautionary measure, a spokesperson of the institute said, “Items which consume or need more time to cook have been removed for now. Some variations in menu are bound to happen. We are already running on biogas and electric options and we do have some LPG stock too. But we do not want to run out of it. So we are taking necessary steps.”

The email notification sent to students states that the menu may undergo further modification depending on the evolving situation. “The regular menu will be restored once the LPG supply situation returns to normal,” the email adds.

“Additionally, tea party, special lunch dinner, gala dinner and similar events are postponed indefinitely until the LPG supply is restored to normal,” the message said, urging students not to believe rumours that could cause panic.

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 14: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments