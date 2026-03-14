LPG shortage forces menu changes at IIT Bombay hostels

Shortage of LPG cylinders triggered by the global conflict has forced changes to hostel mess menus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. In a message to students informing about the modifications to the menu, the mess council said revised menus will be implemented from March 14.

Under the changes, only one vegetarian dish will be served during meals and no additional non vegetarian item will be provided. Fried and boiled items have been removed from the menu, while desserts at dinner will be replaced with milkshakes or ice cream. Milk will be served either normal or cold and fruits will be served during lunch and dinner.