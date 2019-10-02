Low-cost portable diabetic foot screener makes debut at IIT-Bombay innovation camp

A low-cost, portable diabetic foot screener that can semi-automatically screen patients with diabetic foot neuropathy was launched Tuesday during a Medical Device Innovation camp, currently underway at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

A brainchild of IIT-Bombay alumnus and innovator Nishant Kathpal, the Stiffness Measurement Unit (STIMU) and was launched by Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar in presence of IIT-B director Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri.

“Unlike other devices that check diabetic neuropathy, the device is based on the concept of tissue stiffness. It makes patient screening faster and more reliable, leading to more effective treatment and care,” Kathpal said.

Diabetic foot condition, he said, affects nearly 10 per cent of patients with prolonged diabetes who develop foot ulcers that eventually lead to amputations. “This screening device is expected to identify such patients who can take precautions and treatment to prevent foot amputation,” Kathpal said.

IIT-Bombay has licensed the intellectual property of the diabetic foot screener to a start-up company, Ayati Devices, founded by Nishant in SINE, the business incubator of IIT-B.

Several low cost and innovative medical devices were a part of the exhibition hosted by Biomedical Engineering & Technology incubation Centre (BETiC) at IIT Bombay. A class 12 dropout and polio patient himself, Aneesh Karma presented a technological solution to offer a proper gait to those affected by polio, muscular atrophy, cerebral palsy and old age.

Karma, who hails from Bulandshahr, worked as a nursing staff before working on “stance controlled knee ankle foot orthosis”. “The device, worn from thigh to foot, helps one to bend knees effectively. For polio patients, riding a bicycle is difficult. But this device offers full support in enabling such movements,” he said.

Karma’s orthosis calipers come with an automatic locking and unlocking mechanism that works irrespective of the terrain. “A similar device in the market costs anywhere in lakhs. But this device can be made within Rs 20,000,” he said.

Another start up Ayu Devices, incubated by BETiC, showcased a digital stethoscope AyuSynk that can record, amplify, share and analyze auscultation (the action of listening to sounds from the heart, lungs, or other organs). So far, the company has sold or received order for more than 650 units. As part of winning Maharashtra start up week 2019, 100 digital stethoscope will be deployed in Nanded, Nandurbar and Sangli districts.

Research scholars’ body condemns move to raise MTech fees

Mumbai: Research Scholars’ Forum (RSF) of IIT Bombay on Tuesday condemned the decision by IIT Council to raise the fees of MTech course by up to 10 times to Rs 2 lakh per annum.

“MTech students in different IIT’s already pay around Rs 25,000 to Rs 50000 per year which does not include food and lodging expenses. Although loan disbursal have been talked of to pay this mammoth fee for the needy students, this argument is highly problematic,” a statement issued by the forum states.

Students from poor economic and social backgrounds avail loans during their BTech courses, which puts mental pressure on them throughout their four-year curriculum. “Now, if the same students need to avail loans for their MTech degree, their incentive to go for higher education itself will diminish. Not everyone comes in MTech from high economic or social backgrounds. It is impossible for a lot of students of our country to pursue higher education at a cost of Rs 2 lakh per year, which includes only academic expenses,” the statement added. The forum also condemned the decision to stop Rs 12,400 stipend for masters’ students. ENS