ICAI CA final topper Atul Agarwal wants to crack UPSC Civil Services

ICAI CA Final, CPT Result 2018: Chartered Accountancy exam is considered a tough nut to crack and once cleared, candidates are offered fat pay package by corporate houses. But this year’s topper Atul Agarwal wants to serve society by becoming a civil servant. “I want to work for the development of country’s social sector and will work hard to be an IAS officer,” the topper said, adding that along with practicing CA, he will prepare for the UPSC exams.

On Friday, ICAI has announced the result of CA final exams where Atul Agarwal has secured top position (existing curriculum) along with Prit Pritesh Shah from Surat who topped the Final (Revised Scheme) examination with 542 marks and New Delhi girl Swati who topped the Foundation examination with 332 marks. Atul said, “After the Class 12, I am quite focused in the competitive examination, so I do not go for the regular courses, and completed my graduation in B. Com from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).” The 21-year-old prepared the ICAI material and took coaching from Vidyasagar institute, Jaipur.

Attributing his success to parents, Atul said, “I did not scored very well in the board exams but today I cracked one of the toughest examinations of the country, the tribute goes to my parents as they never forced me to run after marks or success.” The topper passed the Class 10 examination with 86 per cent marks and Class 12 examination with 85 per cent marks. Atul’s father Santosh Agarwal works in the medical sector and his mother Manju Agarwal is a house wife.

Jaipur boy Atul Agarwal topped this year’s examination with 618 marks securing a percentage of 77.25. The second position was grabbed by Aagam Sandipbhai Dalal from Ahmedabad with 615 marks and Anurag Bagaria from Surat secured the third position with 597 marks.

