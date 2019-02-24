Love films? Why not study them: List of UG, PG courses for film enthusiasts

If movies intrigue you then take your passion to a new level. Many Indian higher education institutes are providing courses in the science of making movies, from critics to script writing to the screenplay, everything that goes in the making of a movie can not only be learnt but can also be considered to be a lucrative profession.

According to a report by Industry Lobby PhD Chamber and Bed and Breakfast accommodations aggregator BnB Nation, the Indian film industry is expected to reach Rs 23,800 crore by 2020. It is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of 11.5 per cent.

Here is the list of top courses available to have a career in films –

Film and Television Institute of India, Pune

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is dedicated to films and television and hence offers an array of courses ranging from three-year degree to one-year diploma courses.

Three Year Post Graduate Diploma in Direction and Screenplay Writing

Seats: 10

Eligibility: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Three Year Post Graduate Diploma in Cinematography

Seats: 10

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline required to apply for the course.

Three Year Post Graduate Diploma in Editing

Seats: 10

Eligibility: The applicants need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute.

Three Year Post Graduate Diploma in Sound Recording and Sound Design

Seats: 10

Eligibility: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Physics as a subject at Higher Secondary level.

Three Year Post Graduate Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design

Seats: 10

Eligibility: The applicants need to possess Bachelor’s degree in applied Arts, Architecture, Painting, Sculpture, Interior Design or related fields in Fine Arts or equivalent diploma from a recognized institute in any of the above

Two Year Post Graduate Diploma in Acting

Seats: 10

Eligibility: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Feature Film Screenplay Writing

Seats: 12

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

One Year Post Graduate Certificate Course in TV Direction

Seats: 10

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

One Year Post Graduate Certificate Course in Electronic Cinematography

Seats: 10

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

One Year Post Graduate Certificate Course in Video Editing

Seats: 10

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

One Year Post Graduate Certificate Course in Sound Recording and TV Engineering

Seats: 10

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Physics as a subject.

Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute

Three-year Postgraduate Programme in Cinema

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent (the candidates who have not received their graduation degree before the application date are required to submit the same before the date of admission).For Sound Recording & Design, Physics is required in 10+2 level.

For Animation Cinema, candidates should have proficiency in drawing.

Two-year postgraduate programme in Electronic and Digital Media

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent (the candidates who have not received their graduation degree before the application date are required to submit the same before the date of admission).For Sound for Electronic & Digital Media, Physics is required in class 12 level.

This year, according to report, around 5,000 candidates had applied for courses in both FTII and SRFTI. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Joint Entrance Test (JET 2019).