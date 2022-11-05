Looking for the right machine learning course? Here are 10 questions answered

Nearly 87 per cent of enterprises in India are likely to increase annual artificial intelligence (AI) spending by more than 10 per cent in the next three years, a recent report by Bain & Company in collaboration with Microsoft reflects. Most industries working with large amounts of data have recognised the value of machine learning technology which simplifies their work and increases efficiency. Hence, the demand for professionals well-versed in technology.

While the concepts of AI and ML are related to Computer science, its functionality expands to all domains. If you are planning to pursue a career in machine learning, here are a few important questions answered for you:

Q: Who can I pursue a machine learning course? Is there a defined eligibility criteria?

Ans- Anyone with proper prerequisite in programming and mathematics can pursue ML courses. There are no such defined eligibility criteria. Whereas for certificate courses, there may be some minimum eligibility criteria set which may include prior study of mathematics and programming languages.

Q: What is the difference between ML and AI programmes?

Ans- ML is more data science oriented and AI is more strategy driven. Like ML is used predominantly in big data applications, whereas AI is used in applications like robotics.

Q: What is the course structure for programmes focusing on machine learning?

Ans- The typical course structure includes python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, machine learning basics and advanced machine learning topics.

Q: Can a commerce or humanities student pursue machine learning after class 12?

Ans- Not preferred. They can pursue it like a tool which can be used in the context of decision making. There are courses like AI for managers etc which are suitable for commerce or management graduates.

Q: How relevant are online ML courses?

Ans- Online machine learning courses are more relevant in the context of professional development cum capacity building. They will be more useful for those who are already employed.

Q: How different is ML crash course available online from the certificate courses offered by IITs?

Ans- ML crash courses available online are not much elaborated and are available in bits and pieces with weak assessment strategies. Whereas, the certificate courses offered by IITs are well-planned, well-structured and properly assessed which can be put to use practically.

Q: What are the career opportunities available for this programme?

Ans- The course has a wide arena of career opportunities available for ML/AI specialists like data scientist, ML engineer, Natural Language Processing (NLP) scientist, BI developer, etc.

Q: What is the average salary for candidates pursuing this programme?

Ans- The average salary varies as per the industry. In start-ups it is slightly less, but the work is challenging. Whereas, in banking and other sectors the package is more. The average salary is around 12 lakh per annum.

Q: Who earns more – data scientist or AI-ML expert?

Ans- Both, depending on the employer’s profile

(The questions were answered by Sriniwas KG, HOD-Data Science and Artificial Intelligence department, IIIT Naya Raipur)