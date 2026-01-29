LSE honours Lord Meghnad Desai with new student support fund, memorial lecture

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) commemorated the life and legacy of economist and public intellectual Lord Meghnad Desai with a memorial lecture, which also marked the official launch of a new student support fund in his name.

Lord Desai, who passed away on July 29, 2025, at the age of 85, was closely associated with LSE for more than five decades as a teacher, scholar, and mentor. The memorial event was opened by LSE president and vice chancellor Professor Larry Kramer, who formally launched the Lord Desai Student Support Fund.

Announcing the fund, Professor Kramer said Lord Desai’s intellectual independence and commitment to debate set him apart as an educator and thinker. He said Lord Desai became a catalyst for transformation, inspiring countless students to think differently, argue boldly, and embrace complexity. Kramer added that the fund aims to support students whose work reflects Lord Desai’s belief in the power of ideas, dissent, and global engagement, and who have the potential to drive meaningful social impact.