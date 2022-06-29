London ranked best city for students, Mumbai tops in India: QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2023    

In the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2023, London has emerged as the best city for students looking to study abroad in terms of affordability, student facilities, and university standard among other factors. Seoul and Munich are at second place followed by Zurich and Melbourne in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

India’s highest-ranked student city is Mumbai at 103 spot which scored for affordability but struggles with student mix and desirability. It is followed by Bengaluru at 114 ranks. Chennai and Delhi have made their entries to the list this year at 125 and 129, respectively.

The QS Best Student Cities Ranking provides students with independent data regarding a range of factors relevant to their study decisions: affordability, quality of life, the standard of university, and the views of previous students that have studied in that destination.

QS ranks 140 cities around the world. The best student city in the Arab Region is Dubai, which ranks 51st globally. Buenos Aires takes Latin America’s top spot, ranking 23rd in the world.

International students represent only a small fraction of the overall student body in India. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19, the number of international students enrolled in Indian universities was just 47,427. India seeks to attract 200,000 international students, more than four times the current total, by the end of 2023, a goal which may need to be reviewed as it was set prior to the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has deeply affected international students mobility.