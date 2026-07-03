Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed as CBSE Chairperson

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has revised the appointment terms of IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, assigning him the additional charge of Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while appointing him as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates
According to an official order issued by the ACC, Lokhande, a 2001-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, will serve as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, and concurrently hold the additional charge of CBSE Chairperson. The order states that this arrangement will continue until a regular Chairperson is appointed or until further orders are issued, whichever is earlier.
The latest notification revises the appointment made by the Central government in June, when Lokhande had been appointed as the full-time Chairperson of CBSE. Under the revised order, his role at the school education board has been redesignated as an additional charge, alongside his new responsibilities in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
This change ensures that the CBSE continues to function without disruption while the government initiates the process of appointing a regular Chairperson. Lokhande will oversee the board’s administrative and academic functions during the interim period.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, which functions under the Ministry of Education, is India’s largest school education board. It conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, affiliates more than 30,000 schools in India and abroad, and plays a significant role in implementing national education policies and examination reforms.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for the class 10th compartment examination anytime soon. The exam was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Students who had appeared for the CBSE secondary exam phase 2 can check their results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the result will also be available at DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile app.
To check the results, visit the official CBSE website. Then, on the homepage, click on the “CBSE class 10 2nd board exam result 2026” link. After that, enter the roll number, admit card ID, and other login details, and click submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.