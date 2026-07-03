Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed as CBSE Chairperson

Lokhande will simultaneously serve at the Ministry of Home Affairs and at CBSE until a permanent Chairperson is appointed. (Image via official website)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has revised the appointment terms of IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, assigning him the additional charge of Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while appointing him as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

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According to an official order issued by the ACC, Lokhande, a 2001-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, will serve as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, and concurrently hold the additional charge of CBSE Chairperson. The order states that this arrangement will continue until a regular Chairperson is appointed or until further orders are issued, whichever is earlier.