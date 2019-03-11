Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha poll clashes with exams, 2 Maharashtra varsities defer scheduleshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/lok-sabha-poll-clashes-with-exams-2-maharashtra-varsities-defer-schedules-5621305/

Lok Sabha poll clashes with exams, 2 Maharashtra varsities defer schedules

In view of this, the BA and and BCom exams of the Mumbai University scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an official from the varsity's examination department said

Lok Sabha poll, LS poll, Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra varsities, Maharashtra university, Maharashtra varsities
In view of this, the BA and and BCom exams of the Mumbai University scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an official from the varsity’s examination department said. Representational Image

The Lok Sabha election schedule in Maharashtra has forced two universities to postpone some of their examinations overlapping with polling dates, officials said on Wednesday.

Elections will be held in the state in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, as per the Election Commission. In view of this, the BA and and BCom exams of the Mumbai University scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an official from the varsity’s examination department said.

“The new examination schedule will be uploaded on the university’s portal soon,” he said. A similar communication has been issued to students by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad district of the state.

The examinations scheduled by the university on April 18 and 23 will now be held on some later dates, the details of which will be declared soon, an official from the institution said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th revised date sheet released, know dates
2 BHU admission 2019: UET, PET last date extended; check exam dates
3 Bride appears for Maharashtra class 12 exam before wedding, groom awaits outside