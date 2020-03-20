Lok Sabha passes Bill to award eminence tag to Gujarat ayurveda colleges

The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, and the Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences. (File Photo) The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, and the Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill that seeks to award the institution of national importance status to a cluster of ayurveda institutions in Gujarat even as the Opposition demanded that the government should do more to promote ayurveda at the international level.

Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik said people across the globe are now showing greater interest in ayurveda, which has its origins in India.

Naik, Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), said the Bill will help boost research to bring out hidden capabilities of ayurveda and that its growth will also help bring down the expenditure on healthcare.

The Bill seeks to confer the status of institution of national importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, at Jamnagar, by conglomerating the cluster of ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar. The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, and the Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Moving the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill for passage, Naik said agreements have been signed with 14 nations on ayurveda and in 58 countries, 28 information centres are working for promotion of ayurveda.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said the proposed legislation is both “welcome” and disappointing. Stating that a chunk of Indian households use ayurvedic products, he said it was the engine of growth in Kerala.

Legal security, Tharoor said, is not provided to ayurveda and added that 65-70 per cent of rural India depends on ayurveda but nothing is done to protect the practitioners of ayurveda. The Bill, he said, fails to achieve the larger objective of ayurveda. “I request that what is being done for Gujarat should be done for Kerala,” he said, and added that ayurveda cannot be promoted by awarding the eminence status to one college.

BJP MP from Jamnagar Poonam Madan pointed out that the international market for ayurveda is going up.

K Veeraswamy of the DMK said ayurveda is the oldest medical practice and there is a need to establish a council to monitor its practitioners. “If you want to promote ayurveda, there has to be a council — on the line of the Medical Council (of India) — to monitor the practitioners and control them. There should be more journals also,” he said.f

