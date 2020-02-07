Lockers in West Bengal schools to ease burden of students

“We wish to install lockers at all state-run schools. It would lighten the school bag burden for all students – from nursery to Class XII,” education minister Partha Chatterjee said. File “We wish to install lockers at all state-run schools. It would lighten the school bag burden for all students – from nursery to Class XII,” education minister Partha Chatterjee said. File

The West Bengal government has decided to provide locker facilities to all state-run schools, and would soon begin earmarking spaces on the premises for the initiative, education minister Partha Chatterjee said. The lockers, once installed, would ease the burden of students, as they can store books and stationeries, without having to carry them home and back every day, he said.

“We wish to install lockers at all state-run schools. It would lighten the school bag burden for all students – from nursery to Class XII,” the minister said on Wednesday. Chatterjee, however, clarified that the government would not be able to extend the facility to state-aided schools for now owing to funds crunch.

An official at the education department said lockers have already been set up in some of the city-based schools, including Hindu, Hare and Bethune. At least 1.5 crore students would benefit from the initiative, he stated.

Parimal Bhattacharya, the headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith, told PTI that he was yet to receive any official communication in this regard, but the move would be of immense help to the students.

“I welcome this move…. It will reduce the weight of school bags. But there should be a standard model for implementing such facilities, including the funding part,” he added.

