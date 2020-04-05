Lockdown shows need for ‘school-home collaboration for learning’: CBSE to principals

“How about considering this challenge as an opportunity to shift focus from ‘schooling only at schools’ to ‘School-Home collaboration for learning’.” said chairman Anita Karwal. Image source: gettyimages.in “How about considering this challenge as an opportunity to shift focus from ‘schooling only at schools’ to ‘School-Home collaboration for learning’.” said chairman Anita Karwal. Image source: gettyimages.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised schools to shift focus from ‘schooling only at schools’ to ‘school-home collaboration for learning’. “The lockdown is building new arteries within homes; families are rediscovering their bonds and connections; they are making renewed efforts to do things that they enjoy together as a family,” chairman Anita Karwal said.

In her letter to the principal, the chairman asked to shift focus to new avenues of learning. “Therefore, how about considering this challenge as an opportunity to shift focus from ‘schooling only at schools’ to ‘School-Home collaboration for learning’.”

In the letter, the chairman Anita Karwal suggested to relook at various relationships of learning and reinvent the education process. “Let us relook at the various symbiotic relationships – human to human, human to nature and nature to nature – that can add value to the joy of educating a child.”

Apart from academic activities like completion of course, online classes, school principals should promote learning of culture, language, climate change and household chores. “We believe that this is the time to not just deal with the current emergency, but also build foundations of resilience to face such difficult events in the future.”

The chairman asked teachers to consider physical and emotional needs of students while introducing online classes. “This is an opportunity to inculcate self-learning and researching habits among children, particularly those studying in classes 5 to 12. Instead of focusing only on one-way communication, utilise your online time with them to facilitate children to reflect and make presentations on studies/ activities completed on their own,” the chairman has said.

The chairman has also advised parents to involve children in the kitchen. “The running of a kitchen is an immense learning resource,” she says. “Various places in our homes, especially the kitchens, remain the most underrated and underused place for a child’s cognitive, affective and psychomotor development. The kitchen is perhaps the best lab one has at home,” remarked Karwal.

Due to lockdown, the classes were suspended, and taking note of the situation, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has given the task to develop an alternative academic calendar for classes 1 to 12.

