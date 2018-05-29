RBSE, Bihar Board, JAC 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: RBSE 10th result today at rajresults.nic.in

Board Exams Results 2018: Board Exams Results 2018:

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018, RBSE, WBBSE and BSEB 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Most state boards have already announced the result of Classes 10 and 12 or the HSC and SSC exams. However, there are many boards like the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 10th result, Jharkhand Board (JAC) result of matric exams results are awaited. The Bihar Board (BSEB) will be announcing the result of matric or Class 10 exams will be out by June 2018 while today, on June 11, BSER will publish Class 10 result at rajresults.nic.in.

The results of BSER 10th or secondary exams will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. An estimate of 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites.

