Litigation over school fee: Parents’ association moves HC seeking to be made party

Following the impasse between the state government and private school authorities after the two parties failed to reach a consensus on the issue of school fees amid the Covid-19 pandemic, parents’ association have now moved the Gujarat High Court seeking to be made a party to the ensuing litigation.

Earlier in August-end, the state government had moved court with an application seeking its directions on the way forward in light of two meetings with private schools’ association that failed to bring the government and the private schools to a consensus on the acceptable school fee amount that can be charged.

The application filed by Naresh Shah, president of All Gujarat Vali Mandal, representing parents of affected students, submitted that “the schools are trying to mislead or misinterpret” the HC’s earlier orders, and thus the parents must be made a party to the litigation. Represented by advocate Vishal Dave, the application was filed on September 2.

Meanwhile, an affidavit was filed by the private schools’ association on Thursday, submitting that they had expressed in the two meetings with the education minister that they were agreeable to considering school fee waiver ranging from 10 to 100 per cent on a case-to-case basis.

“We also mentioned in our affidavit that in our meetings, we discussed that we will not be going for our school fee revision and hike ranging between five to 12 per cent, as is done annually to adjust for inflation,” said Archit Bhatt, representative of the self-financed schools’ association, and a litigant party.

