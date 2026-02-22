These 32 universities are deemed fake by the UGC; Delhi tops with 12

Ahead of the admission season, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its updated list of fake universities operating across India as of February 2026. A total of 32 institutions spread across 12 states and Union territories have been flagged as unauthorised, with Delhi recording the highest concentration of such institutions at 12.
The statutory body, which operates under the Union Ministry of Education, has issued a stern warning to students and parents: degrees awarded by these institutions carry no legal validity and cannot be used for employment, government services, or admission to higher education programmes. For the sake of the student community, we are sharing a state-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC:
Delhi
University Name
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Andhra Pradesh
University Name
Christ New Testament Deemed University,
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
Arunachal Pradesh
University Name
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
West Bengal
University Name
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata.
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road
Maharashtra
University Name
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
Puducherry
University Name
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009
In an earlier notification in March 2022, UGC also included these two universities in Kerala and Karnataka as fake.
Karnataka & Kerala
State
University Name
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)
Kerala
St. John’s University, Kishanpattam, Kerala
Four states — Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh — are new additions to the list this year.
Under the University Grants Commission Act of 1956, only universities established by an Act of Parliament or a state legislature — or those accorded the status of “deemed to be a university” under Section 3 of the Act — are legally empowered to award degrees. Any institution awarding degrees outside this framework is operating illegally, regardless of its name, website, or branding. The UGC has written to the higher education departments and principal secretaries of the relevant state governments, urging them to take appropriate legal action.