These 32 universities are deemed fake by the UGC; Delhi tops with 12

For the sake of the student community, we are sharing a state-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC:

Ahead of the admission season, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its updated list of fake universities operating across India as of February 2026. A total of 32 institutions spread across 12 states and Union territories have been flagged as unauthorised, with Delhi recording the highest concentration of such institutions at 12.

The statutory body, which operates under the Union Ministry of Education, has issued a stern warning to students and parents: degrees awarded by these institutions carry no legal validity and cannot be used for employment, government services, or admission to higher education programmes. For the sake of the student community, we are sharing a state-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC: