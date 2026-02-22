These 32 universities are deemed fake by the UGC; Delhi tops with 12

For the sake of the student community, we are sharing a state-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC:

Feb 22, 2026
List of state-wise fake universities as notified by UGC
Ahead of the admission season, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its updated list of fake universities operating across India as of February 2026. A total of 32 institutions spread across 12 states and Union territories have been flagged as unauthorised, with Delhi recording the highest concentration of such institutions at 12.

The statutory body, which operates under the Union Ministry of Education, has issued a stern warning to students and parents: degrees awarded by these institutions carry no legal validity and cannot be used for employment, government services, or admission to higher education programmes. For the sake of the student community, we are sharing a state-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC:

Delhi

University Name
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
United Nations University, Delhi
Vocational University, Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi-110034
Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, Ist Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

Haryana

University’s Name
Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Rajasthan

University’s Name
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

University Name
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304

Jharkhand 

University’s Name
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Andhra Pradesh

University Name
Christ New Testament Deemed University,
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016

Arunachal Pradesh

University Name
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

West Bengal

University Name
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata.
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road

Maharashtra

University Name
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Puducherry

University Name
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

In an earlier notification in March 2022, UGC also included these two universities in Kerala and Karnataka as fake.

Karnataka & Kerala

State University Name
Karnataka Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)
Kerala St. John’s University, Kishanpattam, Kerala

Four states — Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh — are new additions to the list this year.

Under the University Grants Commission Act of 1956, only universities established by an Act of Parliament or a state legislature — or those accorded the status of “deemed to be a university” under Section 3 of the Act — are legally empowered to award degrees. Any institution awarding degrees outside this framework is operating illegally, regardless of its name, website, or branding. The UGC has written to the higher education departments and principal secretaries of the relevant state governments, urging them to take appropriate legal action.

 

