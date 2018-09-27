List of UG entrance exams in India: Delhi University, Jadavpur University, JNU and other varsities schedule

UG entrance exams 2019: Here is the tentative schedule of various UG entrance exams 2019 UG entrance exams 2019: Here is the tentative schedule of various UG entrance exams 2019

UG entrance exams 2019: Every year, students from various streams apply for admissions into various undergraduate courses. Apart from the plus 2 or Class 12 marks, every varsity conducts entrance examinations and on the basis of both, the students are offered a seat. Here is the tentative schedule to give you an idea of when to apply.

List of UG entrance exams in India

Delhi University entrance examination, DUET

Every year, Delhi University conducts entrance examination for admission to various UG level courses. At the UG level, online tests are held for Bachelor of Management Studies; Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis; Bachelor in Elementary Education; Bachelor in Music; courses offered by the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC); and the five-year integrated programme of Delhi School of Journalism.

DU Entrance examination: Last year schedule

Commencement of online application: May 15, 2018

Download of admit card: June 15

Entrance examination: June 17-26

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNUEE

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) conducted the entrance examinations, JNUEE for admissions to various UG and PG programmes. Last year, the examination was held between December 27 and 30, 2017.

The university offers a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M Tech and MPH courses.

JNUEE 2018: Last year schedule

Commencement of online application: September 15, 2017

Last date to apply online: October 13, 2017

Entrance examination: December 27 to 30, 2017.

Jadavpur University

In Jadavpur University, the admission under the Arts department is held through entrance examination. The six departments of the varsity are — English, Bengali, Philosophy, International Relations/Political Science, Comparative Literature, History conduct entrance examinations to offer seats in their respective department.

Jadavpur University Entrance examination: Last year schedule

English: July 23 (3 to 5 pm)

Bengali: July 23 (12 pm to 2 pm)

Philosophy: July 24 (11:30 am to 1:30 pm)

International Relations/Political Science: July 24 (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

Comparative Literature: July 25 (11:30 am to 1:30 pm)

History: July 25 (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

Presidency University

Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET 2018)

The entrance examination is conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) for admission to BA/ B.Sc programmes offered at Presidency University, Kolkata. The entrance examination is a combination of general awareness questions with stress on subjects appeared for.

PUBDET: Last year schedule

Commencement of online application: February 6, 2018

Last date to apply online: February 28, 2018

Download admit card: May 2, 2018

Entrance examinations: Third week of May

Result: June 2, 2018.

Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2018)

The common online entrance test is conducted for admission into BA. LL.B / BBA. LL.B / B.Des. / B.C.A. / B.B.A. (Information Technology) / B.A. (Mass Communication) / B.Sc. (Economics) Honours / B.A. (Liberal Arts) / B.Sc. (Libral Arts) / B.Sc. (Culinary Arts) / B.Tech programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SET conducted for law is now called Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), SET for designing is known as Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) and for engineering, it is called SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE).

The duration of each test is 150 minutes. All tests (SET/SLAT/SEED/SITEEE) were objective in nature and each question had four responses. There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

SET entrance exams: Last year schedule

Commencement of online application: January 29

Last date to apply online: April 15

Entrance examination: May 5.

Result: May 15

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Common Entrance Test (CET 2018)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has conducted the Common Entrance Test (CET) every year for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the varsity. Last year, the examination was held from April 21 to May 27, 2018.

IPU CET: Last year schedule

Saturday, April 21, 2018 LLM regular, BSc Nursing, MBA IT, MA criminology, MA English, MEd, MSC bio & conv

Sunday, April 22, 2018 LE to BTech, MPT, MPT neuro, MPO, BPT/BPP/BScMLT/BASLP/BOT

Saturday, Aprli 28, 2018 MSc NRM, MPhil English, MA Economics, MPhil psychiatric social work, BHMCT,

Sunday, April 29, 2018 MSc EM, BJMC,

Saturday, May 5, 2018 MAHERIT, MA mass comm, BCom Hons,

Sunday, May 6, 2018 MTech (tool engineering/nano sc & tech/ robotics & automation), MPhil (clinical psychology), BSc (medical tech RT), MSc (Fernsic science), MTech (engg physics)

Saturday, May 12, 2018 BCA, MTech (ECE/DC/SP/RF&M/VLSI/ECE), MTech (chemical engg), BEd, MTech (IT/CSE/IS)

Sunday, May 13, 2018 MCA/MCA(SE), BTech

Saturday, May 19, 2018 LLB, BTech (bio tech),

Sunday, May 20, 2018 MCA(LE), MSc Nursing, BEd (special ed), BA (Economics hons)

Saturday, May 26, 2018 MBA, BBA, PhD entrance

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Milia Islamia, one of the top-notch university in India conducts entrance examination every year for admission to various Doctorate, Postgraduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate programmes offered at the university. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the 72 Masters, 12 PG Diploma, 45 Undergraduate, 11 Advanced Diploma, 30 Diploma, 24 Certificate, and MPhil/ PhD courses. To note that for admission to UG Engineering, Architecture, and BDS course, the candidates have to appear for JEE Main and NEET respectively.

Jamia Milia Islamia admission 2018: Important dates

Availability of admission forms: February 2 to March 14, 2018

Download of admit card: April 17, 2018

Exam date: April to August 2018

Last date to submit qualifying exam result: September 15, 2018

Commencement of classes: July 17, 2019.

