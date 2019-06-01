List of top colleges beyond IITs that accept JEE score

While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are considered the top-notch engineering institutes, there are many colleges that are ranked among the best in the world and accept admissions based on JEE Mains score. If one has scored a decent rank in JEE Mains and does not want to appear in the JEE Advanced – entrance exam for admission to IITs, here are some of the options for them:
|Serial No
|Institute
|All India Rank (AIR)
|1
|Anna University
|9
|2
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|10
|3
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|11
|4
|Jadavpur University
|14
|5
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|16
|6
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|18
|7
|Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
|19
|8
|NIT Karnataka
|21
|9
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|23
|10
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)
|25
|11
|Jamia Milia Islamia
|27
|12
|NIT Calicut
|28
|13
|Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
|30
|14
|Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
|31
|15
|Siksha O Anusandhan
|32
|16
|Birla Institute of Technology
|33
|17
|Delhi Technological University
|34
|18
|Amity University
|35
|19
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|36
|20
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|37
|21
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
|38
|22
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|39
|23
|Aligarh Muslim University
|40
|24
|NIT Kurukshetra
|41
|25
|Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
|42
|26
|Manipal Institute of Technology
|43
|27
|College of Technology
|44
|26
|Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|45
|27
|NIT Durgapur
|46
|28
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|47
|29
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|48
|30
|College of Engineering
|49
These ranks are based on the latest NIRF rankings. Many of these colleges also have their own entrance exam. While the cut-off for JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced has been released. The cut-off for admission to each college will be different. Students need to check the admission process and details thoroughly before applying.
Those who have applied for the JEE Advanced can wait for the result which will be declared on June 14, 2019. The cut-off for the JEE Advanced exam is also likely to be lesser than last year, according to experts. While the percentage will be lowered the number of marks is on the higher end because the total marks went from 360 to 372 marks this year. The cut-off to be on the lower end of 30 per cent, according to experts. Check full analysis and cut-off details here.