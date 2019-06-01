List of top colleges beyond IITs that accept JEE score

While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are considered the top-notch engineering institutes, there are many colleges that are ranked among the best in the world and accept admissions based on JEE Mains score. If one has scored a decent rank in JEE Mains and does not want to appear in the JEE Advanced – entrance exam for admission to IITs, here are some of the options for them:

Advertising

Serial No Institute All India Rank (AIR) 1 Anna University 9 2 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 10 3 Institute of Chemical Technology 11 4 Jadavpur University 14 5 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 16 6 Vellore Institute of Technology 18 7 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology 19 8 NIT Karnataka 21 9 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology 23 10 Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) 25 11 Jamia Milia Islamia 27 12 NIT Calicut 28 13 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology 30 14 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology 31 15 Siksha O Anusandhan 32 16 Birla Institute of Technology 33 17 Delhi Technological University 34 18 Amity University 35 19 SRM Institute of Science and Technology 36 20 Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering 37 21 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy 38 22 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 39 23 Aligarh Muslim University 40 24 NIT Kurukshetra 41 25 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology 42 26 Manipal Institute of Technology 43 27 College of Technology 44 26 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 45 27 NIT Durgapur 46 28 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology 47 29 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 48 30 College of Engineering 49

These ranks are based on the latest NIRF rankings. Many of these colleges also have their own entrance exam. While the cut-off for JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced has been released. The cut-off for admission to each college will be different. Students need to check the admission process and details thoroughly before applying.

Those who have applied for the JEE Advanced can wait for the result which will be declared on June 14, 2019. The cut-off for the JEE Advanced exam is also likely to be lesser than last year, according to experts. While the percentage will be lowered the number of marks is on the higher end because the total marks went from 360 to 372 marks this year. The cut-off to be on the lower end of 30 per cent, according to experts. Check full analysis and cut-off details here.