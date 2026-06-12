List of states offering free ride for NEET UG re-exam aspirants

As NTA plans to reconduct the NEET UG on June 21, some state governments have extended their support by providing free travel to the students on the exam day. States such as Odisha, Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand are offering these facilities to ensure that the NEET candidates reach their examination centre without any problem.
On Thursday, the Odisha government announced a free bus ride for candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21. In a letter to the chairman-cum-managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the government said that following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it has decided to provide free bus travel for NEET aspirants.
The facility will be given to all 56,983 candidates across the state in 134 examination centres. The decision was taken to reduce the risk of heatstroke, support candidates from economically weaker sections, and to ensure hassle-free travel to the exam centre.
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Earlier, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, had announced a similar plan, mentioning that candidates can travel free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on exam day by showing their admit cards. The Delhi government said that the initiative is taken to ensure that no candidates face inconvenience on an important day.
Apart from these, the Punjab government has also made a similar announcement last month. The government has mentioned that candidates can travel freely to the examination centre by using Punbus and PRTC buses. Students who are travelling between June 20 and June 22 can access the free bus by showing their admit cards, which will act as a free ticket.
Uttarakhand government has also announced free travel for students who are permanent residents of the state in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. Candidates can access this facility by showing their admit card in ordinary category buses from two days before the exam to two days after the exam.
The NEET UG examination was conducted on May 3. However, due to paper leaks and the allegations of irregularities, the examination was cancelled and will be conducted again on June 21. The matter is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The city intimation slip for the re-exam was released on June 7, 2026. The admit card is expected to be released soon by the agency.