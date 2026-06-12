List of states offering free ride for NEET UG re-exam aspirants

As NTA plans to reconduct the NEET UG on June 21, some state governments have extended their support by providing free travel to the students on the exam day. States such as Odisha, Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand are offering these facilities to ensure that the NEET candidates reach their examination centre without any problem.

On Thursday, the Odisha government announced a free bus ride for candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21. In a letter to the chairman-cum-managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the government said that following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it has decided to provide free bus travel for NEET aspirants.