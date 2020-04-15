AICTE shares list of open online resources for students

Online courses available at several platforms (Representational image) Online courses available at several platforms (Representational image)

As the entire education system has moved online, it becomes critical for students to not just access the content but also to find the right kind of content. To ensure that quality education continues during the lockdown too, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has shared a list of resources that can make available the right kind of content for students across disciplines and age groups.

SWAYAM online courses is a website by the HRD Ministry which has fee online courses for graduate and undergraduate level teachers including lectures from faculties of premium institutes including IITs, IIMs. The HRD had earlier said that the traffic on the website had increased triple folds within one week of the lockdown.

NCERT Text Books for classes 1 to 12 is available at the ncert.nic.in. IITs have also created the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). It was one of the first online platforms in India. All IITs and IISc provide courses on it. SwayamPrabha, e-Shodh Singhi, e-PG Pathshala are some of the portals administered by the ministries.

AICTE has shared a list of 41 portals, including private players too. Here is the entire list –

Several students have reported that they are facing issues in online education. As per a survey, a majority of students surveyed showed an inclination for online learning, but also admitted to multiple barriers that they faced in the transition. More than 75 per cent of students said they found it difficult to pursue an online course as they had never done it before

