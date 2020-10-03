List of online courses for data science to pursue during lockdown

Check list of online courses to pursue to study data science. (Image: Pixabay/Representational) Check list of online courses to pursue to study data science. (Image: Pixabay/Representational)

While the world has stopped due to COVID-19, Indians are spending much time upgrading themselves to embrace the changing economy. Both students and career professionals are pursuing online courses to stay relevant. Data science is among the buzz words and is a hit across disciplines and ages. If you are also looking to pursue a course in the upcoming field, here are some top picks for you:

Data Science Crash Course: This course is provided by John Hopkins University available on Coursera. Giving an overview of what data science is, how it works and what is the use of it. This course offers an introduction to the technical side of data science. It is a short course that can be completed in just a week.

Applied Data Science with Python Specialisation: This course is provided by the University of Michigan and is offered by Coursera. The university has also introduced an online course of data science master’s degree that focuses on the applied side of data science. This course provides a comprehensive breakdown of how to use and evaluate the derivations of various machine learning algorithms in Python.

Programming for Data Science with Python: Offered by Udacity, this course prepares for a data science career by learning the fundamental data programming tools: Python, SQL, command line, and git. It is a three-months course. The application is open and get access to the classroom immediately on enrollment.

The Data Scientist’s Toolbox: This is 13 hours course which will give an introduction to the main tools and ideas in the data scientist and toolbox provided by Johns Hopkins University via Coursera. The course gives an overview of the data, questions, and tools that data analysts and data scientists work with.

Data Science and Machine Learning Essentials: It is a Microsoft course offered by Edx with a mix of practical and theoretical knowledge, walks you through core concepts and terminology, statistical techniques such as regression, clustering, and classification, and the practical steps needed to build and evaluate models. It is a 6 weeks course with an average of 3-4 hrs a week provided free by Microsoft.

Statistics and Data Science MicroMasters Provided by the University of Michigan, MicroMasters from edX are advanced, graduate-level courses that carry real credits you can apply to a select number of graduate degrees. You will dive into the fundamentals of probability and statistics, as well as learn, implement, and experiment with data analysis techniques and machine learning algorithms.

SQL for Data Science: It is provided by the University of California on Coursera. This course is designed to give you a primer in the fundamentals of SQL and working with data so that you can begin analysing it for data science purposes. This is 14 hour of course for beginners provided enrollment.

