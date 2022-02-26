List of new UG and PG courses launched by IGNOU in February 2022

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a plethora of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in distance learning and online mode in the month of February 2022.

In order to ensure Indian students have access to a wide range of courses, the varsity has launched new courses in field of agriculture, food and nutrition, rural development, linguistics, and more. These courses are available in online format too, and are offered as certificate, diploma, UG and PG programmes. Detailed information about these new programmes is available on official websites of IGNOU — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Here are some of the newly launched IGNOU courses:

Spanish and French (Online)

Managed by IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages, these online certificate programmes in Spanish and French are now available for interested candidates from the January 2022 session. Interested candidates can apply for the programmes by visiting the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

These programmes will be completed in a duration of six months and the course fees is Rs. 4,500 for full programme. Anyone who has successfully completed high school (10+2) through any recognised school and boards (or any other relevant degree) can apply for these certificate programmes. Candidates should also have a basic knowledge of English.

Read | List of new UG and PG courses launched by IGNOU in January 2022

Food and Nutrition

Launched on February 14, 2022, this certificate programme in Food and Nutrition will be managed by IGNOU’s School of Continuing Education. Interested candidates can visit the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in — to apply.

No formal qualification is required for this programme but the candidate should be at least 18 years old, as on the last date for receipt of admission form. The course fee is Rs. 1,900 for full programme, with a registration fee of Rs. 200.

This course will be taught in Hindi and English and will be completed in a duration of six months, in online mode only.

MA Sustainability Science

Launched by IGNOU’s School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies, MA Sustainability Science will be offered from January 2022 admission cycle in ODL mode.

IGNOU claims that MASS is the first of its kind in India with an aim to reach sustainability education across all sections of the society. In line with the principles of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme focuses on holistic and multidisciplinary education and adopts lateral entry and multiple exit options. After successful completion of first-year courses, the programme will be provided with Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science.

The fee for the entire programme is Rs 7,000 per year. Interested candidates should have successfully completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

Certificate of Rural Development

Certificate of Rural Development has been set up with the aim of providing comprehensive knowledge of socio-economic factors affecting the transformation of rural society. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this course.

The duration of this programme is six months, and course fee is Rs. 1,800 for full programme, and registration fee of Rs. 200.

Also read | IGNOU to conduct TEE December 2021 from March 4

Master of Arts Rural Development

The course duration for MA Rural Development is two years, and the fee is Rs. 5900 per year, plus registration fee of Rs. 200. Anyone with at least a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this course. The syllabus is designed to include such diverse academic contents as are essential in the making of this discipline in the Indian context. An essential component of this programme is the dissertation based on empirical research in rural areas.

Post Graduate Diploma Rural Development

Anyone with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this course. The duration of this programme is one year, and course fee is Rs. 2,400 for full programme, and registration fee of Rs. 200.

The contents of this course are designed to impart an integrated understanding to learners about the crucial dimensions of rural development.

Diploma in Horticulture (DHORT)

The Diploma in Horticulture (DHORT) has been developed with the financial support of the Ministry of Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and is a one-year long programme. Candidates will be given three years at max to complete this course.

Also read | IGNOU launches MA English programme in online mode, check course details here

Anyone who has successfully completed Class 12, under any recognised board, can apply for this course.

MSc in Food Safety and Quality Management (MSc FSQM)

The MSc in Food Safety and Quality Management (MSc FSQM) will be at least two years long, and the maximum duration allowed to complete the elected programme will be four years.

Eligibility criteria for the course is as follows:

a) Graduation/ Post graduation in Science with Chemistry/ Biochemistry or Microbiology as one of the subjects.

b) Graduation/ Post graduation in allied sciences such as Agriculture/ Food Science/ Food Technology/ Post Harvest Technology/ Engineering/ Home Science/ Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Horticulture/ Dairy Technology/ Veterinary/ Fisheries/ Hotel Management and Catering/ Hospitality Management etc.

c) Graduation with PG Diploma in Food Safety and Quality Management (lateral entry for 2nd year of M.Sc).

Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB)

For Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), interested candidates should have successfully completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

This programme will encourage entrepreneurship among farmers, intermediaries and traders, and other stakeholders in the agri-enterprise chain. It will also inculcate and develop managerial skills and develop agribusiness professionals in agriculture, food, and allied sectors.