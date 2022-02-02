List of new courses launched by IGNOU in January 2022

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in distance learning and online mode. The varsity each year introduces plethora of new courses, further expanding the number of programmes offered. From the new session of January 2022, the university has added new UG and PG programmes to the list.

To make sure that Indian students learn the nuances of languages, IGNOU has introduced courses such as BA Urdu and Sanskrit, and MA English. In addition to these, there have also been several additions in MA programmes such as corporate social responsibility, Journalism and Mass Communication, and many more.

Here are some of newly launched IGNOU courses:

MA English in online mode

Master of Arts (English) through Online Mode (MEGOL) was launched by IGNOU. Anyone with a Bachelor’s Degree or a higher degree from a recognised university is eligible to apply for this programme.

The programme will be of two years and will give the learners a sound understanding of English and American literatures and also other new areas in literature such as, Canadian, Australian and Indian English.

The fee is Rs 13,600 for full programme, which is to be paid year wise — Rs 6800 per year.

PG diploma in migration and diaspora

IGNOU’s School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Migration and Diaspora (PGDMIDI).

The duration of the programme is one year and will cover both theoretical and project works. The course fee is Rs 6100 and the registration fee is Rs 200. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any field of study from a recognised university can apply for this course.

BA Sanskrit

IGNOU’s School of Humanities has launched Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Sanskrit (BASKH). This will be three-year long programme and is Hindi-medium.

Anyone who has successfully completed Class 12, under any board, can apply for this course.

The course fee is Rs. 3900 per year and the registration fee is Rs. 200 at the time of admission.

BA Urdu

Anyone who has successfully completed Class 12 under any board or any other equivalent degree can apply for this course.

The course has been designed to give an in-depth knowledge in Urdu discipline while allowing for exposure to subject beyond the discipline. Students will be provided with choices of core and elective courses.

The course feel is Rs. 3900 per year, and the registration fee is Rs. 200 at the time of admission.

MA programme in corporate social responsibility

IGNOU’s School of Extension and Development Studies launched Master of Arts (Corporate Social Responsibility) (MACSR) programme as a two-year long programme.

This course is meant for CSR professionals across India and for graduates / post-graduates interested in pursuing a career as a CSR Professional.

Candidates who have successfully completed their undergraduate degree from any recognised university will be eligible to register for this course. IGNOU will begin registration process for this course in July 2022. The course fee is Rs. 14,400, of which Rs. 7200 has to be paid in the first year and Rs. 7200 in the second year.

Bachelor in social work (online)

IGNOU’s School of Social Work has launched the Bachelor in social work online programme as a three-year long programme.

This course is designed for people who are interested in providing professional assistance to people in need. Persons with professional training/degree in Social Work generally work in socially relevant areas.

Anyone who has successfully completed class 12 or an equivalent grade is eligible to apply for the programme. The course fee is Rs. 17,700, plus Rs. 200 as registration fee. Fee is to be paid per year Rs. 5900 per year. In the first year, registration fee of Rs. 200 is charged.

MA in Journalism and Mass Communication

School of Journalism and New Media Studies launched Master of Arts (Journalism and Mass Communication). This is a two-year long programme which will be taught in English. Students will be charged Rs.12,500 per year as the course fee and a registration fee of Rs. 200.

Interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in any discipline. In addition to this, those who have successfully completed PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC) from IGNOU are eligible for lateral entry to the second year of MAJMC. They will be required to study only the second-year courses. The minimum and maximum duration of the programme for students joining through ‘lateral entry’ shall be one year and two years respectively.

MA Environmental and Occupational Health and Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health

The School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies, IGNOU has launched MA Environmental and Occupational Health (ODL mode) and Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health (Online).

For both the degrees, interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in any discipline.

Master of Arts (Environmental and Occupational Health) is a two-year long programme which will be taught in English.

The course fee is Rs. 13200 and students have to pay Rs. 200 as the registration fee in the first year.

Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health (Online) is a one-year programme and the course fee will be Rs. 6600 for full programme.

MBA programme

IGNOU’s School of Management Studies (SOMS) has launched the Master of Business Administration (Online) programme.

Interested candidates can visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in — and register for the respective programmes. This course has been approved by AICTE.

Students will have options of five different specialisations such as: Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management. They will have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and have 116 credits.

The minimum duration of the programme is two years and the maximum is four years.

BCA and MCA (Online)

The School of Computer and Information Sciences has launched BCA and MCA programmes in online mode.

MCA is a two-year long course and students will have to pay Rs. 12,000 per semester. In addition to this, a registration fee of Rs. 200 will also be paid along with first semester fees.

For MCA, interested candidates should have passed BCA/B.Sc (Computer Science/IT)/ Bachelor degree in Computer Science and Engineering or equivalent degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s degree (45 per cent marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category). Or, they should have any bachelor’s degree of minimum three year duration from a recognised university with at atleast 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category and mathematics as one of the subjects at 10+2 level or graduation level. In addition, these students are required to register and successfully complete two bridge courses, namely, MCS-201 (Programming in C and Python) and MCS-208 (Data Structures and Algorithm) of IGNOU along with Master of Computer Applications Programme. They will be required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 2000 along with the first semester fee.

BCA is a three-year long programme and anyone who has successfully completed class 12 or an equivalent grade is eligible to apply for the course. The fee is Rs. 42,000 for full programme, which is to be paid semester wise (Rs. 7,000 per semester).

Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks for the general category and 45 per cent marks for reserved category can take admission into this programme without any entrance test.