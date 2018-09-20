List of MBA entrance exams: CAT, XAT, MAT and other MBA exams schedule

Here is the complete list of management entrance exams along with their schedule Here is the complete list of management entrance exams along with their schedule

Four out of every five companies are planning to hire MBA graduates in 2018, as per a recent survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). This means the demand is expected to soar. Every year, thousands of candidates appear for the entrance examinations to get a seat in the management colleges. While CAT is considered to be one of the most coveted as it opens the door for reputed B-schools like IIMs, there are other entrance examinations as well that are equally important. Here are the lists of these exams and their tentative schedule.

CAT 2019

The online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be closed tomorrow, September 19. This year, Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The test format will be available on the official website from October 17.

Read | Top 25 MBA institutes in India

CAT 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply online: September 19, 2018

Online examinations: November 25

Download of admit card: October 24

Availability of test format: October 17

XAT 2019

Xavier School of Management will conduct the XAT 2019 on January 6 at various centres across the country from 10 am to 1 pm. The online application process has been started from August 20, and the candidates can apply till November 30.

This year, there is a change in the paper pattern. The XAT 2019 will not have essay writing. The paper will have 4 sections: Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

XAT 2019: Important dates

Application process begins- August 20, 2018

Last date to apply- November 30, 2018

XAT 2019- January 6, 2019.

CMAT, GPAT 2019

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CMAT, GPAT examinations on January 28, and the admit card will be available for download from January 7, 2019. The results for both the examinations will be declared on February 10.

The registration process for both Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will commence on November 1 and will continue till November 30, 2018.

Commencement of online registration: November 1

Last date to apply online: November 30

Online examinations: January 28, 2019

Availability of admit card: January 7, 2019

Results: February 10

NMAT

The registration process for NMAT 2018-20 has started from July 7 and will continue till October 3, 2018. The Graduate Management Admission Council will announce the exam dates soon, the 75-day test window will open in the first week of October.

The NMAT by GMAC is conducted for admission into MBA or other graduate management degree courses. Also, from this year onwards, aspiring candidates from India can also select and send scores to schools in South Africa and Philippines. Interested ones can register at nmat.org.in. Aspirants will have the liberty to choose a test date as per their own convenience.

NMAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: July 7, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 3, 2018

Test window to open: First week of October

IIFT MBA

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will conduct the MBA entrance examination on December 2, 2018. All the candidates who had registered for the examination can download the admit card from November 16. The online registration for the examination has been closed on September 14, 2018.

The entrance exam is a multiple choice objective type written test that will be held in English. The duration of the test is two hours and will cover English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

Important dates

Last date for request for test centre change: November 5

Downloading of admit card: November 16

Written test: December 2, 2018 (10am – 12 noon)

Last date to fill the online application form and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals and NRIs: February 15, 2019

MICAT

The MICAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 for admission to the PGDM (C) programme. The registration process for MICAT has commenced from August 23 and will conclude on November 20, 2018. Candidates have to take at least one of the three exams— Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Apart from taking one of these exams, all applicants are required to appear for MICAT.

The two-year course is the flagship programme of the institution and offers specialisations in marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management. The exam is conducted twice a year in over 48 cities across the country.

MICAT: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 23, 2018

Last date to apply online: November 20, 2018

Examination: December 2

MAH MBA CET

Every year, DTE Maharashtra conducted the examinations for admission in the first year of full-time Post Graduate Degree in MBA/MMS courses. Appearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400. Those who wish to study in these colleges can register at the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mbacet2018.

Exam pattern: MAH CET 2018 an online computer based exam with two-and-a-a-half hours (150 minutes) duration. The exam consists of 200 questions in MCQ format. There is no negative marking.

MAH MBA CET: Last year schedule

Online registration ends: February 14

Admit card release date: February 26

Exam to be held on: March 11 and 11

Results to release on: March 19

Odisha OJEE

The government of Odisha conducted the OJEE examinations every year for admissions to engineering, management colleges in the state of Odisha. Last year, the examination was conducted on July 22, and the online application was conducted from June 25 till July 13.

OJEE 2019: Last year schedule

Commencement of online application: June 25

Last date to apply online: July 13

OJEE exams: July 22

Download of admit card: July 18

KMAT

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is conducted for admission to AICTE approved MBA, PGDM and MCA programs in Karnataka. Every year, the entrance examination is conducted in the month of May, and the result is declared by June.

AP ICET

Conducted by the Sri Ventakeswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted for admissions into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and lateral entry into second year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in university colleges and their affiliated colleges.

Every year, the examination is conducted in the month of May, and the result is declared by the last week of May. The exam duration for AP ICET is 150 minutes long. The test is divided into three sections: analytical, mathematical and communication abilities.

AP ICET: Last year schedule

AP ICET Entrance examinations: May 2, 2018

Declaration of results: First week of June

TS ICET

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is being held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges. Last year, Kakatiya University, Warangal had conducted the examinations on May 23, 2018.

TS ICET 2018: Last year schedule

Examinations: May 23, 2018

Telangana ICET result: June 10, 2018

TS ICET certificate verification: July 6 to July 10, 2018.

Rank card release: Second week of June 2018

Counselling starts: First week of July 2018

TSICET 2018 allotment result: July 2018

TANCET

Anna University, Chennai conducted the TANCET examinations every year for admission into MBA, MCA and ME, M Tech, M Arch, M Plan degree programmes. Last year, the examination was conducted on May 19 and 20, 2018.

MBA

The question paper will have sections to i) evaluate the candidate’s ability to identify critically the data and apply the data to business decisions from given typical business situations. ii) evaluate the skill of the candidate in answering questions based on the passages in the comprehension. iii) evaluate the skill on solving mathematical problems at graduate level including those learnt in plus two or equivalent level. iv) test on determining data sufficiency for answering certain questions using the given data and the knowledge of mathematics and use of day-to-day facts. v) test the knowledge on written English with questions on errors in usage, grammar, punctuation and the like.

TANCET: Last year schedule

Start date of online application: April 2

Last date to submit online application: April 23.

Examination dates:

MCA: May 19, 2018 (10 AM- 12 Noon)

MBA: May 19, 2018 (2.30 PM- 4.30 PM)

M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan: May 20 (10 AM- 12 Noon)

HPU MAT

Himachal Pradesh University conducted the MAT entrance examinations every year for admission to MBA colleges in the state. Every year, the examination is held in the month of June, and the result is declared by the end of July.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd