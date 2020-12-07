Here’s list of school-level talent hunt exams to test your excellence in academics

It asks states to "thoroughly investigate the matter and furnish a report to this Ministry” and says that “further longer term measures are also proposed to be taken in due course”.

The academic excellence can help you to land up with a good job, but the students who are exceptional in specific subjects — whether it is mathematics, English or computer — can take various talent examinations offered by many organisations. Even, the top scorers of both engineering and medical exams — JEE and NEET are the winners of the international/ national olympiads.

Both government and private bodies conduct these examinations to encourage young talent. Though due to COVID-19 this year, most of the talent hunt exams were either cancelled or postponed. The students who want to participate in the talent hunt exams in future can check the list.

READ | COVID-19 forces cancellation of top Olympiads, a few go online

Here’s the list of talent hunt exams:

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE): The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) started a programme, talent search exam to identify the most talented students. At present, NTSE offers 2000 scholarships at different stages of education (stage 1- state level, stage 2- national level).

The scholarship amount includes Rs 1,250 per month in the higher secondary level, Rs 2,000 per month in graduate and post graduate level and for PhD degree (four years), it is provided as the UGC norms. The first phase of NTSE will be held on December 12, 13, and the second phase on June 13 at Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 12, while at other states and Union Territories on December 13.

Through NTSE, the candidates are awarded a scholarship for pursuing courses in the sciences and social sciences up to doctoral level and in professional courses like medicine and engineering up to second-degree level.

Who can apply: The students studying in class 10 can apply for the NTSE exam

How to apply: The students can apply at ncert.nic.in/national-talent-examination.php. The registration process begins in August every year.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY): Started by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a national level scholarship programme up to pre-PhD level. The entire process of KVPY is carried out by IISc Bangalore.

READ | 5 Higher Education scholarship exams you can apply for

The scholarship programme encourages students who want to make a career in science who are in plus 2 level or graduation course. The scholarship amount is Rs 20,000 per annum for students of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) programme, Rs 28,000 per annum for students enrolling in M.Sc/ 4th to 5th year of Integrated M.Sc /M.S/M.Math./M.Stat.

Who can apply: The students of classes 11, 12 can apply for the protsahan yojana (KVPY) programme

How to apply: The application process commences in July. The candidates can apply through the website-kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

National Science/ Cyber Olympiad: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) conducts the National Science/ Cyber Olympiad every year for students. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the olympiad exams were cancelled. The scholarship amount ranges from Rs 10,000 to 50,000.

Who can apply: The scholarship programme is for the students from classes 1 to 12, and covers the CBSE/ ICSE syllabus.

How to apply: The candidates who want to apply can visit the website between June and July.

International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO)/ International Olympiad in Science (IOS)/ (International Olympiad of English Language (IOEL): The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) is being the nodal centre for the international olympiad programmes in India. Every year, students are being selected by the institute who wants to participate in the olympiad programmes.

This year, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the schedule for most of these competitions. Though the International Olympiad Foundation (IOF) has proposed a separate online competition, India has decided not to participate due to the risk of students getting infected with the virus.

Who can apply: The students from classes 1 to 12 can participate in the olympiad programme, and it covers both the CBSE/ ICSE syllabus.

How to apply: The application process commences a month before the exam which was held twice, level 1 between November and December, level 2 between February and March.

READ | Here’s top 5 Education Ministry scholarships for students

Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik Spardha: Since 1981, the Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik Spardha is held to encourage students to take interest in science. The Mumbai Science Teachers’ Association conducts the competition for students of class 6 and 9 standard. It is being conducted in both English and Marathi medium.

Who can apply: The exam tests scientific knowledge of students upto class 6 and 9.

How to apply: The application process will commence in the first week of December. The candidates can apply through the website- msta.in/homi-bhabha-exams.

National inter-school Cryptic Crossword Contest: CCCC is a inter-school, national-level crossword solving contest which Extra-C has been held annually since 2013. This year, the test was held online due to pandemic, and over 1,500 schools participated in the two-day competition conducted by the Patna-based civil society. The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad emerged as the national champion followed by Don Bosco Academy, Patna and The Mother’s International School, New Delhi.

Who can apply: Students from classes 9 to 11 from any recognised school in the country can register for the contest.

How to apply: The candidates can apply at crypticsingh.com. The contest was held from July to August every year.

National Standard Exam: The National Standard Examination (NSE) is the first stage for the international olympiad. The olympiad exam is being held in physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy, junior science for classes 1 to 10. The students who have qualified can appear in the Indian National Olympiad to be held by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai.

Who can apply: Senior intermediate students, classes 11 and 12 can apply for the programme

How to apply: The students can apply online through the website- iapt.org.in.

International Assessment for Indian Schools (IAIS): It is being held for students of classes 3 to 12. The competition is organised by Macmillan Education in partnership with Educational Assessment Australia (EAA) for schools. It focuses on four main subjects — English, Science, Mathematics, Digital Technologies.

Who can apply: The students from classes 3 to 12 can apply for the olympiad programme

How to apply: The students can apply through the website- macmillaneducation.in/iais. Apply online in either July/ August.

Zonal Informatics Olympiad, 2021: The Zonal Informatics Olympiad, 2021 will be held on Saturday, December 19 at various centres across the country. The registration process will be closed on December 7. The exam will be held in cooperation with TCS iON, a division of Tata Consultancy Services.

Who can apply: The students from classes 8 to 12 can apply for the olympiad programme

How to apply: The students can apply for the programme through the website- codechef.com/ioi/zio. The candidates who want to apply can check the website in between November and December.

National Interactive maths Olympiad/ National biotechnology Olympiad 2020: Edu Heal Foundation conducts national interactive maths olympiad (NIMO), biotechnology olympiad every year. The exam tests the maths, science ability of students from classes 5 to 12. This year, the exam was conducted on November 20.

Who can apply: The students from classes 5 to 12 can apply for the interactive mathematics/ biotechnology olympiad.

How to apply: The application process naturally commences in the month of July/ August. The candidates can apply through the website- eduhealfoundation.org

Indian Geography Olympiad: The Geography Olympiad was cancelled considering the view of COVID-19 pandemic situations. The exam was conducted every year by Geogenius, and candidates are advised to follow the syllabus by the Geo-Genius National Geography Olympiad preparatory book

Who can apply: The students from classes 2 to 12 can apply for the Olympiad programme. It covers CBSE syllabus

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the website- geogeniusindia.org. The application process will begin from May.

International Olympiad in Informatics: One of the prestigious computer science competition, the International Olympiad in Informatics is being held for secondary and high secondary school students around the world. It is hosted by the National University of Singapore School of Computing in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Singapore and the Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau (SECB).

Due to COVID-19, the olympiad programme was held online this year. The online olympiad programme conducted between September 13 to 19 this year.

Who can apply: The students of classes 1 to 8 can apply for the programme. The syllabus of CBSE/ ICSE/ SCERT are followed.

How to apply: The application process generally commences between July and August. The candidates can apply through the website- ioinformatics.org.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd