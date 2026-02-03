LinkedIn data shows only 26% of Indian recruiters find the right talent: Why AI is making it harder

Only about a quarter of Indian recruiters — 26% — say they can currently find the right talent for open roles. Looked at another way, this figure is simply the inverse of a larger and telling number: 74% of recruiters are struggling to identify qualified candidates. The contrast puts India’s hiring paradox into perspective. Even as recruitment activity remains well above pre-pandemic levels, matching skills to roles is proving harder than ever in a labour market shaped by speed, scale, and artificial intelligence.

According to LinkedIn, the global hiring platform’s data shows that recruitment activity in India is running roughly 40% higher than before the pandemic, yet confidence in candidate quality has declined sharply. Recruiters point to a growing volume-quality mismatch, where the sheer number of applications no longer translates into better hiring outcomes. Among recruiters who say hiring has become more difficult, more than half attribute this to a surge in AI-generated applications, while nearly as many highlight persistent shortages in in-demand skills across sectors.