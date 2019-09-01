Life in DU: For Delhi govt school topper, college means learning, relearning

A month into college, Sana Niyaz, the Delhi government school topper in this year’s CBSE class XII examination, is picking up phrases in Malayalam and Assamese, and studying texts in Hindi and English. Incidentally, the 17-year-old finished her schooling from an Urdu medium school.

After the CBSE results were declared in May, The Indian Express had reported Sana’s story — the fourth of five daughters in a family from Old Delhi’s Matia Mahal, she and her sisters are the first generation of her family to complete school. With a 97.6% result from the government school near Jama Masjid, she is now a student of B.A. (Honours) Political Science at Delhi University’s Hindu College.

In college, none of her friends are from Delhi, but rather a mixed group from Kerala, Assam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, among other places. She said she has not met anyone in her class from the capital so far. “It’s a very new experience. My friends have always been from areas around my home. Most students in my class are from Kerala, so there were some language differences at the beginning. Now I teach them a little bit of Hindi and Urdu. I’m also learning a bit of Malayalam from them,” she said.

She was also very amused when an Assamese friend told her that the Hindi ‘cha’ becomes ‘sa’ in Assamese. “He jokingly calls me Chana,” she said.

She said it took her a while to get comfortable in college; she had been particularly nervous because joining the college entailed a change in her medium of education.“I was a little unsure about how I was to go about it. But the teachers are very helpful. If there’s anything I don’t understand, I approach them after class. I’m the only student who has studied in Urdu medium, but there are around five Hindi medium students and one of our teachers schedules extra classes for us sometimes,” she said.

Though the university offers her the choice of writing her examinations in Hindi, Sana has decided that she will take them in English. “After I go home, I read texts in both Hindi and English. I read Hindi texts so I can understand the topics and concepts properly, and then in English so I learn all the phrases,” she said. She said that she has made the decision so that she can “improve” her grasp of the language.

Sana has also experienced a bit of celebrity in college. Recently, a friend introduced her to a student from another department. “When I said, ‘Hi, I’m Sana,’ she asked, ‘Sana Niyaz?’ She had read about me in the newspaper and she took a selfie with me. She said she’d post it on Instagram.”