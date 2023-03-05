Life in an IIT: This student shares what is his life like at IIT Roorkee campus

It was when I was in Class 9, I heard about IITs and how they groom a student. I decided to study hard and become an engineer as I had an inclination towards Maths and Physics. My father runs a garments business and my mother is a homemaker. I would be the first engineer in my family.

I appeared for JEE Main and later secured All India Rank 1302 in JEE Advanced in 2022. During my counselling I had three options — Mechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi, Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur and Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee.

I chose Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee as I found it to be the best option for me. The college is great, the campus is vast and beautiful. There is a huge library with books on almost every topic and the sports facility in the college is also top notch. There is so much to explore and learn.

The competition is also very intense, as every student is bright. So, you have to be on your toes most of the time and dedicate time for self-study as well. People here are well-aware about the subjects they are studying to what is going on in the world.

A day in the IIT

My day generally starts at 7:30 am as I have tuits and practicals at 8 am. After that we have lunch break, then we have lectures from 2 pm to 6 pm. After lectures, I generally play badminton till 7 pm – 7:30 pm and then I go to the library and study till 8:30 pm. After studying I have dinner and then spend time with friends.

While everything about the college and campus is good, one thing that I dislike is the food, especially the one prepared at my hostel. I generally skip breakfast because I don’t like it. The food at the canteens of other hostels is comparatively better. The food at the other canteens is better in terms of taste and have more variety.

There are a total of 10 hostels for boys, three for girls and one co-ed hostel. The hostels are called ‘bhawans’ and are named after famous Indian personalities. I stay in Rajendra Bhawan. I have a double occupancy room which I share with one of my classmates. There are single occupancy and triple occupancy rooms as well, they are allotted on the basis of rank.

Initially, when I came to the hostel I found it difficult to adjust as it was the first time I was staying away from home. But now it feels like home. This is the best part about hostel life– making new friends and living with them.

Teachers are helpful

The teachers are good, but what I find really helpful is the tuits. In tuits what happens is — if there are around 110 students in a class, they are divided into 4-5 groups. Then the students can discuss what was taught in the class and they can get their doubts cleared from the teacher. The teachers keep classes for each group.

There is one more thing the institute does to help students is the SMP— Student Mentorship Programme, where a senior student has to mentor juniors. Each senior gets five students to mentor. I think it’s really beneficial for students as they not only get to learn but also bond with seniors.

We hang out here

One of the most popular spots in college is the Thomson building. Students generally roam around in the gardens outside the building after classes or during their free time as it has a “chill vibe”. Other than that there is the Multi Activity Club where students can play sports at the sports club as well as there are places to eat. And, there is Green Gala cafe, it is an open cafe and is quite big.

Though we don’t have restrictions in terms of in-time and out-time, I don’t prefer going out much as there aren’t many places to visit. There is a market which is close to the college so if we need anything we go there.

Overall, if I have to summarise my experience at IIT till now, it has been wonderful. I am getting to learn new things and explore new avenues.