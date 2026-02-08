How IIT Mandi opened the gates to global research and internships in Germany and Japan | Life in an IIT

– Rishang Yadav

My motivation to pursue engineering began quite early. As a child, I was deeply fascinated by science fiction, and that fascination slowly transformed into curiosity about how technology works in the real world. Engineering felt like the most natural path to explore that curiosity.

Like many students across the country, I knew that the IITs are institutes of excellence. Their academic rigour, exposure, and culture of innovation naturally drew me in. I did not see IIT merely as a brand, but as a place where curiosity is challenged and sharpened every single day.

My formal JEE journey unfolded in 2023. I appeared for JEE Main in both the January and April sessions, followed by JEE Advanced in May 2023. I secured an All India Rank of 4923 in JEE Advanced and 2954 in JEE Mains.

I attended coaching for my preparation, and the journey was anything but smooth. There were phases of exhaustion where concepts simply refused to make sense. At times, I felt stuck and overwhelmed. Yet, I continued pushing forward because I genuinely enjoyed the rigour of the preparation. I stayed in the process for the love of the game itself.

An important turning point came when I took Computer Science as my fifth subject in Class 12. That was my first structured exposure to programming, and I instantly liked it. This experience strongly influenced my decision to choose CSE as my major. While filling my choices, I also opted for Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Mathematics and Computing at other IITs, but CSE remained my clear preference.

I am now a third-year undergraduate student in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at IIT Mandi.

While my roots lie in Chintamanpur under Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, my upbringing has been spread across different cities because of my father’s transferable service in the Indian Air Force. I did the majority of my schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Air Force Station, Agra. My parents’ sacrifices, values, and quiet strength have been my biggest motivation. Even now, what I miss most about my earlier life is the simplicity of school days – the carefree routine, the comfort of home, and a time when responsibilities were fewer.

First days at IIT Mandi: A new beginning

I joined IIT Mandi in August 2023, and I distinctly remember the date – August 5. The excitement of finally entering an IIT, combined with the breathtaking view of the mountains, helped me cope with staying away from my family for the first time.

The initial void created by their absence was soon filled by the people I met here. Slowly and steadily, IIT Mandi began to feel like home. Orientation week played a crucial role in this transition. I kept myself busy with activities, interacted with many people, and realised that almost everyone was navigating the same emotions. Adjusting didn’t feel like an individual struggle, but a shared experience.

Mess food could never match home-cooked meals, but it was decent. Over time, I found like-minded people – fun-loving yet hardworking, living paradoxes – who eventually became friends and, later, family.

Beyond Classrooms: Clubs, leadership, and balance

I ended up joining four clubs: the Quizzing Club, the Writing Club, the Robotics Club, and Team Deimos, the Mars Rover team of IIT Mandi. I served as the coordinator of the Quizzing Club for one year and am currently the co-lead of Team Deimos.

These activities never felt forced because they aligned with what I genuinely loved. Managing academics alongside them was overwhelming at times, but my friends helped me pull through. Many nights before examinations were spent learning concepts together. I try to attend all lectures and grasp as much as possible during class itself, which significantly reduces the workload later. At IIT, survival and success are all about striking the right balance.

What IIT really teaches you

Being in an IIT instils confidence and exposes you to a vast range of opportunities. I became more confident and vocal over time. Leading student initiatives helped me hone my leadership skills, and IIT taught me the value of ownership.

There are countless opportunities here, but one must actively seize them. As the saying goes, “After four years, your biggest achievement shouldn’t be that you are an IITian.” I consciously try to live by this idea, striving to build an identity beyond just the IIT tag.

A day in my life

Currently, I am in Aachen, Germany, as an exchange student at RWTH Aachen University, nominated by IIT Mandi.

At IIT Mandi, mornings were reserved for classes, with breaks often turning into table tennis tournaments. Evenings were spent upskilling in different domains and engaging in club activities. Dinner was followed by a short study session, and nights usually ended with friends hanging out in each other’s rooms.

I enjoy writing poems about my daily life, occasions, and even the weather. I love quizzing on almost any topic and working on robots. Badminton, a sport I’ve played since school, continues to be an important part of my routine. The badminton court, campus canteens, and late-night eFootball sessions were where many memories were made.

Support systems: professors and finances

The professors at IIT Mandi are extremely approachable. I distinctly remember requesting a last-minute Letter of Recommendation for an internship. Despite the deadline being the same day, my professor took time out of his busy schedule and wrote it at 11.30 pm, ensuring I could submit my application on time.

Financially, I try to maintain a monthly budget of Rs 3,000. I rarely eat out, limiting expenses to snacks, drinks, and an occasional meal outside once a fortnight. I also take up internships within the institute to support myself.

Learning by doing: Internships and exposure

I have completed two internships so far. One was under the Deanery of Academics, where I worked on a course management system for students, faculty, and administration. Around the same time, I worked on the software stack of a smart wheelchair under the iHub and HCi Foundation, in the robotics domain. These experiences taught me how to handle deadlines and sharpened my problem-solving skills.

Being a student at IIT Mandi has unlocked several opportunities – from a semester exchange in Germany to being selected as a robotics software development intern at RORZE Corporation in Japan. Living abroad, engaging with global research ecosystems, and travelling to France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands have helped me grow both academically and personally.

Looking ahead

Looking forward, I see myself delving deeper into the world of robotics and travelling across nations with the same goal.

In the end, it’s not just about academics or clubs, but the people you meet along the way. My friends and seniors have inspired me at every step. Being in an IIT gave me opportunities, lifelong friendships, global exposure, and much more – but what I make of these opportunities is what truly defines my journey.