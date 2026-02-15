Life in an IIT | How IIT Mandi helped me step out of my shell

Mohit

Ever since I was in Class 8, I have been fascinated by IITs. I would read about the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) toppers, imagine the campuses, the hostels, the intense competition, and the pride of making it there. For me, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was never just a college – it was a symbol of excellence. I was particularly drawn to Computer Science because of how competitive and dynamic the field is. Somewhere deep inside, I wanted to test myself against the best.

I come from Narnaul, a town in Haryana that still feels like the center of my world. I completed both my Class 10 (98 per cent) and Class 12 (94.2 per cent) from Shri Krishna Senior Secondary School, Bhungarka. My father is an English lecturer under the Haryana Government, and my mother is a homemaker. Growing up in a household where education was valued deeply shaped my mindset early on.

What do I miss the most about home? The samosas. No matter where I go, I haven’t found anything that tastes quite like the ones from Narnaul.

The JEE Journey: Rank and resilience

Preparing for JEE was not glamorous. It was long hours, self-doubt, and constant pressure. I joined a coaching institute in Narnaul and stayed consistent with the study material. Books such as DC Pandey, MS Chauhan, and the Black Book became part of my daily routine.

I appeared for JEE Mains in January and April 2023 and secured a rank of 33,879. Later, in June 2023, I appeared for JEE Advanced and secured a rank of 14,076.

There were days when I felt completely demotivated. The competition was intense, and sometimes I questioned whether I was good enough. One of my biggest challenges during preparation was dealing with these low phases. But my teachers played a crucial role in keeping me focused. They constantly reminded me of my goal, and slowly I learned that consistency matters more than momentary motivation.

During the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, I prioritised Computer Science Engineering. I also filled preferences, including Data Science and Electrical Engineering at some higher-ranked institutes. Eventually, I joined IIT Mandi in 2023 – and just like that, the dream I had nurtured since Class 8 became real. I am now in my third year of BTech in Computer Science Engineering.

Life at IIT Mandi: Finding a second home

Joining IIT Mandi was the first time I stayed away from my family. The initial weeks were difficult. Hostel life felt unfamiliar, and homesickness hit harder than I expected. I missed home-cooked food, family conversations, and the comfort of my town.

But gradually, things changed. I made friends. We started having tea together at the college canteen, discussing assignments, life, and sometimes just random things. Slowly, the hostel began to feel like another home.

I became actively involved in the Writing Club at IIT Mandi because of my interest in poetry and creative expression. Today, I serve as the coordinator of the club. Managing academics along with club responsibilities is not as difficult as it seems — consistency is the key. If you attend lectures regularly and revise daily, you can easily balance everything.

One of the most exciting academic experiences here is the Design Practicum course, where students are given Rs 30,000 to build a working product that solves a real-world problem.

Opportunities like this truly make IIT different.

Most professors here go deep into concepts and genuinely want students to learn. The academic environment constantly pushes you to think critically.

A day in my life

My day usually starts around 7 am. I get ready, have breakfast, and attend classes from 8 am to 1 pm. If I have labs, I attend them afterward; otherwise, I might take a short nap.

Later in the day, I revise whatever was taught in class. In the evenings, I often play chess online – it helps me relax and think strategically. After dinner, around 9 pm, I return to my room and call my family. That call is a fixed part of my routine.

Post 10 pm, you will usually find me either hanging out with friends or working on Writing Club activities. Sometimes, we just sit in the canteen with tea and snacks. Occasionally, we go to nearby restaurants for dinner.

I mostly depend on the pocket money from my parents, but being an NTSE scholar definitely helps financially. I don’t play many sports, but chess remains my favourite pastime.

How IIT changed me, my goal in life

Being at IIT has changed me in ways I didn’t expect.

Three years ago, I was more reserved. Today, I am more comfortable socializing, working in teams, and handling responsibilities. Leading the Writing Club and collaborating on academic projects have taught me how to work towards a collective goal.

The biggest lesson I have learned here is teamwork. Success is rarely individual. It’s about coordination, communication, and shared effort.

I genuinely feel like a different person compared to who I was before stepping into IIT.

While I am currently pursuing Computer Science Engineering, my long-term goal is different. After completing my BTech, I aspire to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

I want to serve the nation as an administrator.

For me, IIT is not the final destination – it is preparation. It has given me discipline, resilience, exposure, and confidence. Whatever path I take next, I know these years have built a strong foundation.

And maybe one day, when I look back, I will remember not just the ranks or the results – but the journey from a small town in Haryana, fuelled by dreams, discipline, and yes, the unforgettable taste of samosas from home.