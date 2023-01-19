Life in an IIT: Learning and sharing — how IIT Hyderabad made first year CSE student confident

It was my dream to study at an IIT and it came true when I cracked JEE Advanced 2022. With AIR 566, I decided to take admission in IIT Hyderabad. Hailing from Delhi, I have never lived in the southern part of the country.

While it seems exciting to live in Hyderabad, however, I was apprehensive about making friends, college life, and higher education. I was wondering if I made the right choice as I had the option of joining other colleges which were in my city and had familiar culture. But, I am glad I came to IIT Hyderabad, as it has opened a whole new world to me.



Struggle in the initial days

I am currently pursuing Computer Science Engineering at IIT Hyderabad. I chose this course because I felt that it could offer me the best opportunities. But, the initial days at college felt lonely as this is the first time I am living away from home.

There are only 12 girls in CSE and out of those only one can speak Hindi. All other classmates including my roommate are from non-Hindi-speaking regions. Initially, my roommate and I had difficulties adjusting with each other. Not just because of the language barrier but also it was not easy to adapt to the hostel life. However, we have gradually opened up to each other and developed friendship. Now she even understands a little Hindi and I am trying to learn Telugu.



What my hostel life is like

There are 15 hostels in IIT Hyderabad, out of which 10 are for boys, four are for girls and one is co-ed. I live in the co-ed hostel, Ramanujan, where we have 4 floors for boys and 2 floors (5th and 6th) for girls. But, this is a temporary settlement as our hostel is under construction and we will shift there once it is ready.

Generally, all hostels have single occupancy rooms but in Ramanujan, the rooms are double occupancy. But, it has been a blessing in disguise as I ended up making friends in the time being. We also have a washing machine for laundry. If students don’t wish to use the washing machine, they can always go to the washerman near the canteen to get their laundry done.

The canteen mess serves good and hygienic food. The food in Hyderabad is a little spicy compared to Delhi but still, I have no complaints. Since I am a non-vegetarian, there is great variety and taste. Hyderabad is known for its non-vegetarian food and I for one can vouch for it. However, vegetarian food is not as good as it is in Delhi. The canteen generally serves roti, rice, dal and so much more. While sambhar is served daily, the rest of the menu is on a rotational basis like on Wednesday there is egg curry for non-vegetarians and paneer butter masala for vegetarians.

My social life at IIT Hyderabad

I have always been fond of dancing and even have a YouTube channel. During the fresher’s party, I gave a solo dance performance as well as a duo performance with my friend Pooja. Other students performed poetry, singing, stand-up comedy et al.

Seniors arranged a fun freshers party for our batch. They also hosted a talent show as well as a pageant- Mister and Miss Freshers competition. I participated in both. I even reached the second last round for Miss Freshers. During the first round of the competition, they asked us to introduce ourselves and in the second round we had to show our talent. I danced to Bollywood numbers. I couldn’t make it to the third round. There was a dress that I kept aside for my freshers’ party for a long time and I was so happy when I could finally wear it.



As the freshers party was arranged for both bachelors and masters students together, it was a good chance to get familiarised with IIT Hyderabad students. Apart from the games, the seniors also hosted a dinner for us.

We even had a special party in our hostel— Hostel Utsava where our seniors hosted multiple games like the treasure hunt, tug of war. At the Hostel Utsava, all the CSE girls danced and we had a lot of fun. They even organised a fashion show and I participated in that as well.



Then, on December 31, our amphitheater was launched and the college hosted DJ night and dinner for us. After grilling preparation for both board and JEE exams, I never thought life will treat me this way. Honestly, I hardly miss home. And, such events help us forge connections with seniors and know them better and become friends with them.

My college life at IIT

On the first day of college, I was nervous. I was so scared of being ragged but thankfully nothing happened. The seniors introduced themselves as well as there was an orientation and introduction to the clubs. The clubs in college include Techy, Pronites, Creatives, Publicity, Shuffle Crew (for dance), Aero (for aerospace engineering), Robotics, Rang De Manch (drama and acting) and more.

The best part of my first day in college was when I got my ID card. It was an emotional and proud moment, it was a dream that came true after rigorous hard work and effort.

IIT Hyderabad campus

We have a modern campus, the academic block architectural design is beautiful. The administration is developing many new buildings like the library, computer science building and research innovation building, sports complex, hostels for girls and boys and a research technological park.



The canteens are open till late, we can eat and relax outside if we are tired of studying.

Soon, the Vids and Culti and Biggies clubs will host a fest— Elan N Vision. I plan to join the Shuffle Crew club as I am very fond of dancing. And, I would like to perform at the fest as well.

Teachers and seniors at IIT Hyderabad

The teachers at the college are knowledgeable and there is so much to learn from them. They are friendly but at the same time maintain decorum and discipline. Unlike school where we would get homework and assignments, at college there is no hand-holding. We have to find our own ways to do an assignment which I feel enhances free thinking.

Seniors are warm, friendly, and welcoming. They help us whenever we need them.

Home Sweet Home

I have been home once since I came here and was so pampered by my parents and brother. My mother made delicacies and packed so much food like different types of laddoos and pickles to carry back to the hostel.



After I came back to the hostel, my friends binged on it. I actually felt what people say about the hostels is true. The food, joys and sorrows are shared equally amongst everyone and it is one of the best phases of a person’s life. I am so glad I decided to come here. It got me to explore a new culture, places, people, and cuisine and most importantly, helped me become a better and more confident person with each passing day.